Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Wanting a Family with Nick Jonas: 'When It Happens, It Happens'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas intend to start a family on their own timetable.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Chopra Jonas opened up about her and Jonas' interest in having a baby together.

"They're a big part of our desire for the future," said Chopra Jonas, 39. "By God's grace, when it happens, it happens."

Despite how busy the pair are in their respective careers, Chopra Jonas joked that they're "not too busy to practice" making a baby. She added that they're "both okay" with the busy pace in their professional lives and will slow down when the time calls for it.

Chopra Jonas' professional pursuits actually sparked concerns from her own mother as she believed she was "not going to have an acting career anymore because everybody wants to work with a younger" star. But the Matrix Resurrections actress said her mother's attention is now "diverted by my marriage," joking that she "had no hope" she would ever get married.

Chopra Jonas and Jonas' relationship first became public in May 2018. After PEOPLE confirmed their engagement that July, the pair tied the knot in December of the same year in two different ceremonies.

The duo's romance has garnered a great deal of attention from the general public. According to Jonas, the pair have created "boundaries" to ensure a level of privacy is still present in their relationship.

"We both know that public life is something that comes with what we do," the 29-year-old Jonas Brother member told Vanity Fair. "But we've set real boundaries around our personal lives, our privacy, and worked really hard to create that little safe haven for ourselves with our friends and family."

Speaking specifically of his wife, Jonas said: "She can come across as so regal and refined, which she certainly is."

"But she's also got this carefree joy about her and she just exudes it," he added. "She's an incredible host in that way. I'm more of a reserved person at first, and I open up with friends and people as I get to know them better, but she can make you feel like you are in the family and a part of the inner circle right away."

After celebrating their three-year wedding anniversary last month, Chopra Jonas raved about how supportive her husband is.

"My husband's very special. He's the most encouraging man, after my dad that I've probably come across and one of my biggest champions," she told Access Hollywood. "What makes my husband, to me, the most special is how much of a champion of mine he is."

Months earlier, Chopra Jonas also joked about wanting "a cricket team" of children with Jonas. (Such groups consist of 11 players.)