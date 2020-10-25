Priyanka Chopra Jokes About What She Learned While Quarantining with Nick Jonas: 'I Still Like Him'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is as in love with her husband as ever.

While calling in to Today on Friday, the actress — who’s currently in Europe filming The Matrix 4 — opened up about what she learned about Nick Jonas while quarantining during the coronavirus pandemic.

“That I still like him after spending so much time with him,” Chopra Jonas, 38, joked with a laugh.

On a serious note, she noted that one “silver lining” of the past year has been getting to spend so much time with one another.

“He’s great and we would have never had as much time with each other as we got during this quarantine. It only took a global pandemic for us to align our schedules together,” she continued. “We moved into our new house. We had time to do that together and incubate, which was great.”

In addition to spending quality time with her husband at home, Chopra Jonas was also hard at work writing her upcoming memoir Unfinished. "It was great to have this on my plate during quarantine," she told PEOPLE earlier this month. "It really kept me sane."

As for her process, the star said she enjoyed writing outside at the Los Angeles home she shares with husband "after my workout when it's quiet, and Nick's busy doing his thing,”

"I would put on some soft music and just delve into the time of life I was writing about,” she added.

The memoir will also offer an inside look at Chopra Jonas' relationship with her pop star husband of nearly two years.