Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas spared no detail for their wedding in December — and the bride is opening up about the lavish affair.

“It was very extravagant. Hopefully, you just do it once,” Chopra, 36, jokingly told Elle UK. “So it’s fine.”

The couple tied the knot in two ceremonies in Chopra’s home country of India. Chopra walked down the aisle in a custom Ralph Lauren wedding gown, and the singer, 26, also wore Ralph Lauren. In fact, so did both families, all of the bridesmaids and all of the groomsmen (which included Chopra’s brother Siddharth and Jonas’ three brothers, Joe, Kevin and Frankie).

The wedding, held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, came just four months after the pair got engaged in July 2018. Chopra discussed the quick turn-around with Elle UK.

“We decided on the venue for our wedding in October and we got married on 1 December,” she told the magazine. “We had one-and-a-half months to plan, so we were just like, ‘Yeah, yeah, yeah, let’s get it.’ And suddenly we were like, ‘Ohhh God.”

Chopra has found that married life is a lot different than dating.

“I’d never realized having a husband and a boyfriend are such different things. When you say your vows, it’s like this person is my family, and it’s the family I chose. There’s a weird responsibility to them. And a safety that comes from it,” Chopra explained to Elle UK.

“We are learning about each other every day,” she added.

Choosing this family also gave the actress two sisters, Joe’s wife Sophie Turner and Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas, something she hasn’t had before.

“I’ve never had a sister, so it’s really nice to have Danielle and Sophie, and just inheriting the family by proxy,” she told the magazine. “Sophie is super talented, super funny, and we have the most fun when we go out together. She’s incredible.”