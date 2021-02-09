Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The actress explained that she "wanted to sort of honor traditions, but at the same time, I didn't want to let go of my identity"

Priyanka Chopra on Why She Added Nick Jonas' Last Name to Hers: 'I Wanted to Honor Tradition'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wanted to honor her husband, Nick Jonas, while staying true to herself when she decided to add his surname to her own after they got married.

In a recent interview with Barstool Sports' Chicks in the Office podcast, the White Tiger actress, 38, opened up about her decision to bear both last names and what it was like to see her full name in print for the first time on the cover of her new memoir, Unfinished.

"The first time I saw it, I was like, 'Oh, oh ok, that's my name now,' " Chopra Jonas said.

The Quantico star, who wed the Jonas Brothers singer in December 2018, explained that when it came to the decision of her last name, she "wanted to sort of honor traditions, but at the same time, I didn't want to let go of my identity."

"And this was my in-between, I guess," she said. "I inherited a beautiful name and I hope to live up to its legacy."

Chopra Jonas continued: "I think it was one of those things that you've grown up with, and a part of me hopes that we are a world 50 years later where, you know, the conversation is different, where girls don't think about being raised or think about that. I was never forced into it, it's just something I wanted to do because that's how I grew up."

The UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador said she hopes that women keeping their own last names — or even men taking their brides' surnames — will "be normalized" in another 50 years.

" ... I kind of wanted to honor my parents' tradition and that's just how it happened. My identity has been mine for so many years that there was no way that my last name would have been lost," she continued.

Before the wedding, the duo held a colorful Mehendi ceremony, where they both had elaborate henna designs applied to their hands, and celebrated with a Sangeet, an over-the-top party with performances in honor of the couple.

After the two ceremonies, they celebrated with their first reception in Delhi. The couple then returned to Mumbai for a second reception thrown by Chopra's mother, Madhu Chopra.

In December, the couple marked their second wedding anniversary with a pair of touching tributes to each other on social media.

"Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life," Chopra Jonas wrote beside a photo of the couple taking a stroll in London. "Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas."