Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Continue Their Lavish Wedding Celebrations with Delhi Reception

In photos from event, Chopra, 36, stuns in a beaded cream-colored lehenga — a traditional long, embroidered skirt with a matching long-sleeved cropped blouse — draped with a dupatta shawl. Jonas, 26, wears a navy tux.

The newlyweds posed for photos with Jonas’ parents and grandmother, as well Chopra’s mother Madhu.

Also in attendance were Chopra’s brother Siddharth and Jonas’ brother Joe, with his fiancée Sophie Turner.

Joe, 29, wore a navy suit over a black shirt, and Game of Thrones star Turner, 22, wore a peach-colored lehenga.

It’s been a jam-packed week for the bride and groom. On Friday, Chopra and Jonas held a Mehendi ceremony, where they were both adorned with henna tattoos, and a Sangeet, in which both families performed elaborate musical numbers with choreography and costumes. On Saturday, they got married in a Western ceremony on the lawn of the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, in front of 225 guests.

Chopra, who wore a hand-beaded and embroidered Ralph Lauren gown with a stunning 75-foot long veil, was escorted down the aisle by her mother (her father Ashok died of cancer in 2013).

On Sunday, the two exchanged vows again in a lavish Hindu wedding, where Chopra wore a traditional red lehenga. They concluded the weekend with a Bidaai, a bridal ritual in which Chopra’s family blessed her new life with Jonas.

“I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up,” the Quantico star tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue, on stands Friday. “We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.”