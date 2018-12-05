Sophie Turner! Danielle Jonas! Everyone in Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Wedding Party

When Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas exchanged vows over the weekend, it was in front of a special group of friends, family and loved ones.

Chopra, 36, and Jonas, 26, tied the knot in two stunning ceremonies in India over the weekend. On Saturday, they married for the first time in a Western ceremony on the lawn of the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, in front of 225 guests, followed by a lavish Hindu wedding on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Flanked by 12 bridesmaids and groomsmen, as well as four flower girls and a ring bearer, the couple was married by the singer’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr., and exchanged rings designed by famed jewelry house Chopard.

Watch the full episode of People Weddings: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas streaming now on PeopleTV.com, or download the PeopleTV app on your favorite device

(c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. Photographs by Jose Villa/Getty Images

So who made up the wedding party? For the groom, his three brothers — Kevin, 31, Joe, 29, and Frankie, 18 — led the charge, along with Chopra’s brother Siddharth. Other groomsmen included Jonas’ Kingdom costar Jonathan Tucker, his longtime manager Phil McIntyre, the Jonas Brothers’ bass guitarist Greg Garbowsky and actor Michael Frank Park.

RELATED: See Priyanka Chopra’s 75-Foot Veil from Above as She Walks Down the Aisle Toward a Teary Nick Jonas

The bridesmaids included Joe’s fiancée and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, Kevin’s wife Danielle Jonas, Chopra’s cousin Parineeti Chopra (famed Bollywood actress and singer), Chopra’s manager Anjula Acharia, and several more of Chopra’s close friends, including film producer Mubina Rattonsey and filmmaker Shrishti Behl Arya.

For more exclusive details and photos from Jonas and Chopra’s epic wedding weekend, pick up this week’s issue of PEOPLE, on newsstands Friday

(c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. Photographs by Jose Villa/Getty Images

“Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special,” Chopra tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week’s issue, on stands Friday.

“It was all tears. All tears,” admits the actress. “I could not hold it in. I think I was nervous and scared. But as soon as the curtains opened, and I saw his face, it was just like everything settled and I knew I was making the best decision of my life.”

Chopra and Jonas dated for a few months before getting engaged in July, when Jonas closed down a Tiffany’s store to buy a diamond ring.