Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas Share Favorite Wedding Moments: ‘It Was What Dreams Were Made Of’

It’s a tall order for Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra to pick their favorite moments from their 5-day wedding extravaganza in India.

From their Mehendi, where they were both adorned with henna tattoos, and a Sangeet that night in which both families performed elaborate musical numbers with choreography and costumes, to their ceremonies — both Western and Hindu to celebrate their different cultures — it “was literally what dreams were made of,” Chopra tells PEOPLE exclusively for this week’s cover story.

(c) Purple Pebble America, LLC and NJJ Entertainment, LLC 2018. Photographs by Jose Villa/Getty Images

Hosting more than 225 guests for the weekend — all planned by Sandeep Khosla and Aditya Motwane, respective founder-owners of Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and Motwane Entertainment & Weddings — the couple held court at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur.

As the Western ceremony began on Dec. 1, Chopra, wearing a hand-beaded and embroidered Ralph Lauren gown with a stunning 75-foot long veil, was overcome with emotion. “Walking out and seeing him standing at the altar for the first time with the sun behind him was just something out of a fairytale for me,” she says. “As much as we planned, I could not have planned for how perfect that sky was or how the birds flew when the music started or what the string quartet sounded like or what he looked like. Everything was perfect.”

The feeling was mutual for Jonas. “From the moment I saw her walk out and a million other moments, ‘Wow’ is the only word that came to mind,” he adds.

The couple’s Hindu celebration on Dec. 2 was also like a dream for Chopra. “The chanting when I walked out, the look on his face when he first saw me, the look on my face when I first saw him in his Indian finery,” she says. “And when I heard him read his vows, it was over.”

Throughout both ceremonies, the singer admits he was surprised to see “how similar the different religions actually are and the ceremonies themselves have a lot of heart,” he says. “That allowed us to really connect with our families and with each other, which is the most important thing.”

After their wedding extravaganza, a wedding reception in Delhi on Tuesday, and a business appearance Wednesday, the newlyweds are finally ready for some relaxation on their private honeymoon, which will be “at some resort somewhere in the world,” the actress says, jokingly.

Despite their busy schedules, the jet-setters already have a pact to “speak multiple times a day and try and not go more than two weeks without seeing each other,” Chopra adds. “Distance can be hard on any relationship, but it has actually made us that much closer.”

As for starting a family, they’re going to take it day by day. “I always say, ‘Man proposes, God disposes.’ So I’m not taking any chances,” the actress says. “We definitely want kids, and when the time is right, it will happen.”