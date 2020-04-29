Priyanka Chopra shared that Nick Jonas gives her a "half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day"

Priyanka Chopra Says Nick Jonas Is Teaching Her to Play the Piano While Self-Isolating Together

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is finding new ways to stay creative while at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In an article written for Vogue, the actress shared how she and husband Nick Jonas have been passing the time while self-isolating together, noting that the pair have been encouraging each other to "sharpen our creative skills and develop projects we want to produce."

Along with watching critically-acclaimed movies and television shows, Chopra Jonas said that the singer has been giving her piano lessons.

"I’ve also started the piano — I make my husband teach me," the 37-year-old revealed. "I’ve never played, but I’ve always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day."

Not only is Jonas an "in-house piano teacher," the Quantico actress said, but he's also "an in-house physical trainer, and in-house writing partner."

Chopra Jonas went on to share that she's taken a "hip-hop dance class too, because I miss dancing!"

"I’ve also been working on my book a lot, and this time is going to help me finish it," she added. "This time is, fortunately, and unfortunately, given me time to think about finishing that book."

Chopra Jonas and the "Sucker" singer, 27, have been self-isolating for more than a month now due to the ongoing pandemic.

"We were supposed to be in India for Holi, but we cut our trip short and came back to America because we were worried about borders being locked down," she said.

The actress also noted that as her husband is a "Type 1 diabetic," the couple "felt it was important to go into quarantine almost immediately."

In the time being, both stars also have several upcoming projects to keep them busy.

In January, Amazon Studios announced that Chopra Jonas is set to star in a new show, Citadel, alongside Richard Madden. A local language production of the multi-layered series will originate from Mexico — in addition to versions in Italy and India, which were previously announced — but Chopra Jonas and Madden, 33, will lead the U.S. “mothership” edition of the show.

She is also reportedly in final negotiations to star in the fourth film in the Matrix franchise, which will welcome back original actors Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Additionally, the actress and her husband are executive producing a new unscripted series about the sangeet, an Indian pre-wedding tradition.

