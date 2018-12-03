Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Step Out for the First Time After Tying the Knot

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have that newlywed glow!

After tying the knot — not once, but twice — in Jodhpur, India, the beaming bride and her happy groom stepped out for the first time as a married couple.

The former Quantico star, 36, wowed in a turquoise ensemble with floral detailing and finished the look with silver jewelry. The musician, 26, kept it casual in a camel-colored button-up jacket and matching pants, and rocked his signature scruff.

Chopra sweetly beamed at her man as both wore sleek shades.

Jonas’ brother Joe and his fiancée Sophie Turner were spotted nearby the happy couple, with the DNCE singer wearing a plaid shirt and polished pants. The Games of Thrones actress stayed comfortable in a pink tracksuit and fuzzy slippers.

Jonas’ brother Kevin and his wife Danielle also joined in on the fun. The parents of two held hands as Kevin wore a striped blue top and Danielle smiled in an off-the-shoulder sweater.

It has been a whirlwind weekend for Chopra and Jonas. On Saturday, the duo held a Western wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur that Jonas’ dad Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. officiated. Chopra, Jonas and the whole wedding party were dressed in Ralph Lauren.

On Sunday, the stars wed again in a Hindu ceremony at the palace. Chopra said her vows in a red sari, and Jonas wore traditional clothing and a turban.

“It is super important to Priyanka to have an Indian ceremony that honors her heritage and culture, just as it’s important to also have a Western ceremony that honors Nick’s Christian upbringing,” a source previously told PEOPLE.

Chopra and Jonas also marked their nuptials by having a Mehendi ceremony before getting married. In the Hindu ceremony, all of the women gather as the bride receives henna designs on her hands and feet. Chopra and Jonas’ ceremony included the men as well.

Last Friday, Chopra and Jonas threw a sangeet, a Hindu party before a wedding. Both of their families performed musical acts and dances. “It all began as a fierce song & dance competition between the families but ended, as always, as a huge celebration of love,” Chopra wrote on Instagram.