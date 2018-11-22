Nick Jonas Joins Bride-to-Be Priyanka Chopra in India: 'Welcome Home Baby'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are getting cozy in her home country.

On Thursday, the bride-to-be, 36, posted a sweet photo on Instagram marking Jonas’ arrival in Delhi, India. In the romantic snapshot, Chopra cuddles up against her man, 26, as both enjoy the tender moment with their eyes closed.

“Welcome home baby…,” the former Quantico actress captioned the picture. She added a heart eyes emoji.

Jonas was also feeling the love as he commented with a single red heart. His mom Denise jumped in to comment, “Hearts full of thanksgiving.”

Jonas had a long way to travel: On Wednesday, he posted a boomerang of himself on Instagram as he gazed out the window of a plane overlooking the New York City skyline. “See you later NYC…,” he wrote.

Chopra and Jonas, whose brother Joe is set to tie the knot with Sophie Turner, have spent quality time together in India before.

In June Chopra introduced Jonas to her mother Madhu and took him to a wedding celebration in India. (Jonas popped the question in July.)

“We’re getting to know each other and I think it was a great experience for him,” Chopra told PEOPLE about the trip. “That’s what he said. I think he really enjoyed it.”

In August, the duo returned to toast their engagement at a roka ceremony in Mumbai — and Jonas’ parents Kevin Sr. and Denise made the trip.

In late September, Chopra shared pictures of Jonas playing soccer with Bollywood stars in Mumbai. She wrote next to the slideshow, “Bae in Bombae!!”

Chopra and Jonas are expected to wed soon. The Blast reported earlier in November that the couple had obtained a marriage license and planned to file it in India and America.