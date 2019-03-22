Priyanka Chopra Says She and Husband Nick Jonas 'For Sure' Sext When They Are Apart

Priyanka Chopra knows how to keep the spark alive in her marriage.

During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the actress said she and husband Nick Jonas make sure to not let their sex life suffer when they are apart.

While playing a round of “I Do’s and I Don’ts,” host Andy Cohen asked Chopra if she “believes in sexting or FaceTime sex during long stints apart?”

Without hesitation, Chopra replied, “For sure.”

The Isn’t It Romantic star also admitted to helping Jonas manscape — well, kind of. She initially said “no” before adding, “Once! I did once. Just his fade [haircut], back here.”

“I don’t know if I could do the manscaping thing,” she said, laughing.

Chopra, 36, married the singer, 26, in December after seven months of dating.

When asked about Jonas’ reaction to seeing Chopra in her wedding dress for the first time, the actress said her husband became emotional.

“He cried!” she said. “I cried. It happened so fast.”

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Though the pair officially only had two weddings — one western Christian wedding and one Hindu wedding — the nuptials kicked off weeks of parties, receptions and ceremonies in India and the United States.

“We had a month and a half to prep this wedding,” she said when asked about a budget. “We had a budget, but we kind of went over.”

In February, Chopra joked on The Late Late Show that she had “32” wedding ceremonies, before insisting the occasion was “conservative” compared to other Indian celebrations.

“[We had] two weddings,” she said. “One western Christian wedding and one Hindu wedding for our religions. Otherwise, we had pre-rituals. Indian pre-rituals can go on for like five days. Mine was just two. I was conservative!”

During a new episode of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, Jonas was tied to a lie detector test and asked, “Was there a point during your many weddings that you thought, ‘I’m done with these weddings?’”

After sitting silently for a moment with his eyes closed, Jonas took a deep breath and quietly admitted, “Yes.”

Once it was determined that he told the truth, Jonas giggled and added, “It was when I looked at the bill!”

Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday-Thursday at 11 p.m. ET on Bravo.