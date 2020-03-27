Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Don't Go More Than 3 Weeks Without Each Other: 'That's a Rule'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas both have jam-packed schedules, but they prioritize their time together.

In her cover interview for the May issue of Tatler, available via digital download and newsstands on April 2, Chopra Jonas revealed one important rule the couple abides by when balancing his career as a touring musician and hers as an actress.

“We don’t go more than two/three weeks without seeing each other,” she explained. “That’s a rule. It’s too hard otherwise, and you’ve got to work on the relationship, to prioritize it.”

As for their plans to start a family?

“Right now, this year’s really packed for me in terms of the work that I’m doing and the work that I’ve taken on,” said Chopra Jonas, who shot the feature before the coronavirus pandemic began. “But having a family is very important to me and it always has been. It is something that I definitely want to do and I’m hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it’ll happen.”

Indeed, Chopra Jonas, 37, has many projects in the pipeline. In January, Amazon Studios announced that the actress is set to star in a new show, Citadel, alongside Richard Madden. A local language production of the multi-layered series will originate from Mexico — in addition to versions in Italy and India, which were previously announced — but Chopra Jonas and Madden, 33, will lead the U.S. “mothership” edition of the show.

She is also reportedly in final negotiations to star in the fourth film in the Matrix franchise, which will welcome back original actors Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss.

Additionally, the star and her husband, 27, are executive producing a new unscripted series about the sangeet, an Indian pre-wedding tradition.

The couple held a Western wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur on Dec. 1, 2018. The next day, they wed again in a Hindu ceremony at the palace.

Before the wedding, the bride and groom held a colorful Mehendi ceremony, where they both had elaborate henna designs applied to their hands, followed by the sangeet, an over-the-top party with performances in honor of the newlyweds.

“I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up,” Chopra Jonas told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. “We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.”