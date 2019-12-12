Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas to Produce New Series Inspired by Their Pre-Wedding Sangeet

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have a new project in the works — and it’s inspired by their 2018 wedding!

According to Deadline, the couple — who recently celebrated their first wedding anniversary — will executive produce a new unscripted series for Amazon Prime about the sangeet, an Indian pre-wedding tradition.

A sangeet is a celebratory party that takes place ahead of an Indian wedding. Chopra Jonas, 37, and her Jonas Brothers musician husband, 27, celebrated their sangeet last year, with the actress describing it as “a fierce song and dance competition between the families” that ended “as a huge celebration of love.”

Chopra Jonas also shared the news in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

“At our wedding, both of our families came together to perform a sangeet. A performance (dance-off competition style) that celebrated our love story, one of the most unforgettable moments from a very special time in our lives,” she wrote. “@nickjonas and I are excited to announce a new, currently untitled project (we’re still working on it!!) that celebrates the love and magic that comes from friends and family that join together through music and dance the night before a wedding. It’s our #SangeetProject ❤️❤️.”

As part of the still-untitled series, Jonas and Chopra Jonas are looking for couples who are planning on having a sangeet in spring or summer next year.

“We want to share this amazing experience with couples set to be wed,” the actress wrote. “SO…if you’re engaged to be married in the spring or summer next year (2020), we want to be part of the celebration and help you make it even more spectacular … Visit the link in bio, and we’ll have you dancing before you walk down the aisle!”

According to Deadline, the series synopsis explains that each episode of the series “will follow an engaged couple along with their wedding party, family, and friends, as they not only prepare for the wedding itself, but also rehearse for what will be an epic performance with the help of a team of celebrity choreographers, stylists, and creative directors.”

“The days leading up to our Sangeet were some of the most special, memorable moments of the weekend,” Jonas said, according to Deadline. “Bringing the concept of this musical celebration to the mainstream in a new way, through couples setting out on one of the most exciting journeys of their life, is an idea that we are proud to bring to life with Amazon.”

The announcement comes days after the couple celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary. The pair tied the knot during a Western wedding in Chopra Jonas’ home country of India on Dec. 1, 2018. They also wed in a traditional Hindu ceremony the next day, and subsequently held several wedding receptions.

“One year ago today we said forever,” Jonas captioned a breathtaking photo, which shows the couple holding hands before a flower-adorned altar on their special day. “Well forever isn’t nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary.”

In her own post, Chopra Jonas shared highlights from their wedding festivities. “My promise. Then..today.. forever. You bring me joy, grace, balance, excitement, passion.. all in the same moment…thank you for finding me.. Happy First wedding anniversary Husband.. @nickjonas ❤️💋 And Thank you to everyone for the love and good wishes. We feel blessed,” she wrote.