Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Prepare for Upcoming Wedding at Puja Ceremony in India

Wedding bells may soon be ringing for Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.

The couple was spotted attending a puja ceremony on Wednesday at Chopra’s house in Mumbai, India.

The former Quantico actress, 36, wore a baby blue design with a floral pattern and silver embellishments, while her musician fiancé, 26, looked marriage-ready in a pink kurta.

A puja ceremony is a prayer ritual often performed to spiritually celebrate an event. Joe Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner also attended the traditional ceremony.

Chopra welcomed her man to Delhi, India, on Thursday with a romantic snapshot of the duo cuddling upon Nick’s arrival. Later that day, Chopra posted a snapshot of her Thanksgiving dinner with Nick at the head of a lengthy table.

“Happy Thanksgiving.. family.. forever..,” Chopra captioned the shot.

“What a beautiful Thanksgiving,” Nick wrote alongside the same picture. “Hope you all had the best day with your loved ones.”

On Monday, Joe and Turner arrived in India to Nick and Chopra prepare for their nuptials.

On his Instagram Story, Nick shared a group picture that included his soon-to-be bride, brother and future sister-in-law and labeled it “Mumbai nights.” Chopra also added it to her Instagram and wrote, “Friends.. family…”

