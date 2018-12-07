Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Share Sweet Nuzzle on the Red Carpet

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been married for less than a week, and the superstars have already mastered hitting the red carpet as a couple.

Days after tying the knot in Chopra’s home country of India on Saturday, the newlyweds have been visiting various cities throughout the country, including stepping out together for a Bumble party on Friday. (Chopra is an investor in the app.)

For the evening affair, Chopra, 36, donned a sleeveless, bedazzled, multi-colored floor-length gown with a plunging V-neck. The new bride accented her look with a black belt at the waist and wore her hair up in a bun.

From left: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd MEGA

Jonas, 26, kept it cool and casual in a baby-blue fitted sweater, navy pants and black shoes.

While walking the red carpet, the couple posed with their arms around each and shared a sweet nuzzle, as captured in footage by fan account NP globaldomination.

During the event, Chopra gave a shout-out to Jonas, whom she sweetly referred to as “my husband,” and discussed feminism.

“What does feminism stand for? What does equality stand for? It eventually stands for being able to make a choice and let that choice be yours, whatever you decide to be, it’s fine,” Chopra said in a video captured by NP globaldomination.

The Bumble outing comes nearly a week after the Indian superstar and musician married during a Western wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

After the two exchanged vows again in a lavish Hindu wedding, they concluded the weekend with a Bidaai, a bridal ritual where Chopra’s family blessed her new life with Jonas.

“I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up,” the actress told PEOPLE. “We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.”

Reflecting on the wedding day, Jonas admitted that “the emotions were running high during the ceremonies, I think especially during the Western wedding for me.”

“You know you think your whole life about that moment,” said the new groom. “Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional.”