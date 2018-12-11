Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Are in 'Marital Bliss' — See the Cozy Photo

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are cuddling their way through their first month of marriage.

Over a week after tying the knot in India, the bride, 36, and groom, 26, were glowing in a sweet selfie that the former Quantico star shared on Instagram, Tuesday. In the photo, Chopra cozies up against the musician’s side and places her hand lovingly on his chest — offering a view of her sparkly ring.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The couple is currently in Oman, PEOPLE confirms.

Chopra, who recently added her husband’s last name to her Instagram moniker, appeared to be wearing a white robe with purple lining for the snuggle session, while Jonas opted for a gray t-shirt and his signature scruff.

RELATED: Every Gorgeous Photo from Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra’s Wedding Celebrations

“Marital bliss they say,” wrote Chopra, adding on emojis of hearts eyes, a heart and a kiss. Jonas liked the photo.

“Everything,” commented Elizabeth Chambers Hammer, who attended Chopra’s bachelorette weekend in Amsterdam and the wedding.

Chopra and Jonas have been making the most of their first several days as a married duo.

Supporting Bumble, which Chopra has invested in, they walked the red carpet at an app launch party in New Delhi on Wednesday, and attended a Bumble party on Friday.

RELATED VIDEO: See Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ 7-Tier Wedding Cake Inspired by the Palace Where They Wed

They also jetted to Udaipur, India, on Friday for Isha Ambani’s pre-wedding celebration, which Hillary Clinton, Beyoncé and Arianna Huffington made appearances at.

Th couple even snuck in a viewing of the Christmas classic Elf — marking Chopra’s time watching it. In Jonas’ Instagram video on Monday, Chopra was glued to the movie and grabbed her husband’s arm as the action sped up.

“Lol!!! Husband taking sly videos when I’m so invested in Santa is so husband like..,” she commented.

RELATED: See the Sentimental (and Expensive!) Best Man Gift Nick Jonas Gave Brother Joe

Back in New York, Jonas’ brother Joe praised the couple to Entertainment Tonight.

“Seeing Nick’s face when he first met her, and the way he talks about her, and then getting to meet her and seeing what an amazing person she is, I knew right away that they were a match made in heaven,” the DNCE singer said.