Priyanka Chopra Shares Sweet Selfie with Nick Jonas: ‘Husband Appreciation’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was feeling the love for Nick Jonas on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old Isn’t It Romantic actress shared a smiling sweet selfie of herself and Nick, 26, on Instagram, hashtagging the post, “husband appreciation.”

“That kinda day…” Priyanka wrote, adding heart and kissing emoji.

In Priyanka’s picture, the two snuggled up on some outdoor furniture in Malibu, California. She was wearing a white shirt, blue jeans, and a tan jacket. Nick was wearing a black shirt and matching Phantom of the Opera bomber jacket.

The post came just days after the couple and their extended family — including Nick’s bandmates and brothers Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas, Joe’s wife Sophie Turner, and several other friends and family members — hit the town in Boston for Priyanka’s mom Madhu Chopra’s 61st birthday.

All arrived at The Beehive in Boston’s South End around 9 p.m. on Sunday via a 32-passenger party bus, with a car and three SUVs of security trailing them. “There was a ton of people with them,” a bystander told PEOPLE.

Inside the restaurant, the group sipped cocktails and sang songs in Madhu’s honor. They danced to live performances from a local blues band, Bruce Bears with Ingred Gerdes, on The Beehive stage during dinner and late into the evening.

Priyanka also posted a photo of herself with her mother. “Best birthday girl ever. @madhumalati I love you. Thank you for being my rock,” Chopra wrote on her Instagram.

While Kevin, Joe and Sophie took off from the restaurant individually throughout the night, Priyanka and Nick stuck around until 11:30 p.m., when they emerged hand-in-hand. “They were holding hands, smiling and laughing,” a bystander told PEOPLE. “They looked like they were having a great time.”

Meanwhile, in May, Nick looked back on the one-year anniversary in which he and Priyanka started dating.

Although the pair’s romance was years in the making, things between the two didn’t really start to heat up until last year, when they went to a Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert show in Los Angeles.

“One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl with a group of friends. One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife,” the singer wrote on Instagram on May 25, along with a romantic photo of the couple from the Cannes Film Festival.

“I am so grateful for our journey together so far. You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you,” he continued.

While they spent their anniversary apart, Nick made sure he was thinking of his wife when he surprised her with tickets to Mariah Carey’s concert in London.

“The best husband ever.. A #lambily member’s dream came true… Even through he was busy and we were apart, he made sure I celebrated our one year anniversary w my fave!” Priyanka later captioned photos and videos from Carey’s show. “The incomparable @mariahcarey #Mimi — you were amazing! So lovely meeting you and thank you for the incredible show .. you will always be my baby @nickjonas Happy one year love!”