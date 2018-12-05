Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Walk First Red Carpet as Husband and Wife

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out in style after their lavish wedding celebration.

The newlyweds made their red carpet debut as husband and wife at Bumble’s launch party in New Delhi on Wednesday. Chopra, 36, looked elegant in a nude dress and statement-making metallic belt, while Jonas, 26, opted for a classic grey suit.

In an interview with India’s NDTV, Chopra — an investor in the dating app — spoke about the importance of honoring her existing commitments in the midst of the couple’s whirlwind romance. (Jonas proposed in July, two months into their relationship.)

“We’ve both worked very hard to be where we are, and we don’t take it for granted,” Chopra said. “My commitments matter to me a lot. My word is my bond.”

“I would just tell brides out there, whatever your priority is, it’s right. If your priority is work, that’s right. If your priority is honeymoon, that’s right,” the actress added. “As newlyweds, it’s really your turn. You get to do whatever you want.”

It’s been a jam-packed week for Chopra and Jonas. On Tuesday night, the couple held a wedding reception in Delhi with their families, wrapping up a five-day celebration that began Friday when they held a Mehendi ceremony, where they were both adorned with henna tattoos, and a Sangeet, in which both families performed elaborate musical numbers with choreography and costumes.

On Saturday, the couple married in a Western ceremony on the lawn of the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, in front of 225 guests. The two exchanged vows again a day later in a lavish Hindu wedding and concluded the weekend with a Bidaai, a bridal ritual in which Chopra’s family blessed her new life with Jonas.

“I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up,” the Quantico star told PEOPLE exclusively. “We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.”