Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Spend Christmas Eve with Their Blended Family in London

The extended wedding celebration of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra has apparently seamlessly carried over to the holidays, where the newlyweds will be spending their first Christmas together as husband and wife.

On Monday, Priyanka shared photos of their Christmas Eve festivities to Instagram, including one showing the couple posing with their blended family in front of a silver and gold Christmas tree.

“Love you family” the Quantico actress, 36, captioned the shot — which included Nick’s parents Paul Kevin Sr. and Denise Jonas; Priyanka’s mom Madhu Chopra; Nick’s younger brother Frankie Jonas, 18; as well as his older brother Joe Jonas and his fiancée Sophie Turner.

She hashtagged the shot, “#famjam #christmaseve.”

Another picture posted by Priyanka showed her with her arms around Nick and Joe. “Brothers in (my) arms 😂.. always and forever,” she wrote. “#christmaseve.”

Priyanka kept it vague as to what she, Nick, and their families were up to, but it appeared their gatherings included at a glass of champagne or two.

On her Instagram Stories, she posted a video of someone pouring two glasses of bubbly.

“Xmas eve!!” she labelled the video.

It’s been a whirlwind December for the couple.

On Dec. 1, Chopra and Jonas held a Western wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, and the next day, they wed again in an Indian ceremony at the palace. After the two ceremonies, the couple celebrated with their first reception in Delhi, where Chopra wore a traditional long, embroidered skirt with a matching long-sleeved cropped blouse — draped with a dupatta shawl.

“I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up,” Chopra told PEOPLE exclusively. “We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way.”

From there, the couple squeezed in a brief mini-moon in Oman before making their red carpet debut as husband and wife in New Delhi.

Nick then made a quick return to the U.S., where he caught an NBA game with Joe and Turner at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

From there it was back to India, where Nick and Priyanka enjoyed a second and third wedding reception thrown by Madhu last week.