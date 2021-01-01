Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate New Year's Eve Together: 'Future Looking Bright'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are ringing in the new year!

On Thursday evening, the 38-year-old actress and her musician husband, 28, celebrated the end of 2020 and looked ahead to the new year together.

Featuring the couple both wearing a pair of gold 2021 glasses, the two shared hopes for the new year in matching Instagram posts.

"Let’s gooooo! Happy new year everyone ! Can’t wait for 2021 to hopefully make everything better.. 🤞🏽❤️," Chopra Jonas wrote beside her post, as Jonas shared a similar snapshot and wrote, "Future looking bright! Happy new year from London everyone! #happynewyear."

The matching New Year's Eve posts from the famous couple came shortly after the pair celebrated two years of wedded bliss on Dec. 1. The duo marked their second wedding anniversary with a pair of touching tributes to each other on social media.

Posting to Instagram, Chopra Jonas shared a sweet snapshot of herself and Jonas taking a casual stroll in London. "Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life," Chopra Jonas wrote. "Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas."

Then, on his respective Instagram account, Jonas shared two throwback shots from his 2018 wedding to Chopra Jonas, alongside his own special message for his wife. "Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you. ❤️," he wrote.

The pair tied the knot during a Western wedding in Chopra Jonas' home country of India on Dec. 1, 2018. The nuptials, held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, came just four months after the couple was engaged in July 2018.

Then, the duo wed in a traditional Hindu ceremony the next day and subsequently held several wedding receptions.

"It is super important to Priyanka to have an Indian ceremony that honors her heritage and culture, just as it's important to also have a Western ceremony that honors Nick's Christian upbringing," a source previously told PEOPLE of their festivities.

Back in November, Jonas opened up to PEOPLE about life with his wife by his side for PEOPLE's Sexiest Man Alive issue.

Opening up about raising three pups — German shepherd Gino, Chihuahua Diana, and husky/Australian shepherd mix Panda — with the Quantico actress, Jonas spoke about how the dogs are helping them prepare for their future as parents.

"There's been a bit of an unspoken competition between Diana, our oldest dog — Priyanka's dog that I adopted — and Gino," Jonas joked about their pets. "We like to see our kids succeed out there in the world having all the experiences they should. We're stage parents, basically!"

When it comes to parenting, "I would say [I'm] the weak one [who] sort of gives in. Pri is better at structure," said Jonas. "But they're her babies, really. They love their mom and she's great with them."