"You made me feel like I was back home," Priyanka Chopra Jonas said of the celebration, which also included celebrity friends John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and Kal Penn

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate Diwali in Their 'First Home Together': 'What Dreams Are Made Of'

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Celebrate Diwali in Their 'First Home Together'

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Celebrate Diwali in Their 'First Home Together'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are celebrating Diwali with family and friends by their side.

This week, the couple took part in the festive holiday by hosting a fun-filled celebration at their new Los Angeles home.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Sharing a set of photos and a video on Instagram from the festivities, Chopra Jonas, 39, wrote, "Our first diwali in our first home together ❤️🪔✨ This one will always be special."

"Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make this evening so special. You're my angels," she continued. "To everyone who honoured our home and my culture by not only dressing the part but dancing the night away, you made me feel like I was back home."

Chopra Jonas then thanked her musician beau, adding, "And to the best husband and partner @nickjonas, you are what dreams are made of. I love you. My heart is so grateful and full❤️."

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Celebrate Diwali in Their 'First Home Together' Credit: Isné Bobo Nuyent

Diwali is a festival of lights marked with five days of festivities that symbolizes new beginnings and light over darkness. It is celebrated by members of Hindu, Sikh, Jain, and some Buddhist communities.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Jonas, 29, also shared a video from the pair's celebrations on his respective Instagram account, where he and his wife could be seen holding one another in a warm embrace as a camera rapidly spun around them.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Celebrate Diwali in Their 'First Home Together' Credit: Isné Bobo Nuyent

"Happy Diwali 🪔 to you and yours. Sending you all love and light," the Jonas Brothers musician began the caption of his post.

"My beautiful wife has introduced me to so many wonderful Indian holidays and traditions. My heart is so full to be able to share this with our friends and family," he added.

RELATED VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra Says She Loves Touring with Husband Nick Jonas: 'It's Like a Home on Wheels'

Various other famous faces took part in the couple's celebrations as well, including John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, and Kal Penn.

"Happy Diwali to all who celebrate!!" Teigen, 35, wrote alongside a video of herself and Legend, 42, posing together. "Thank you for having us @priyankachopra and @nickjonas!! We love you both!"

In another post, Teigen showed off a gorgeous outfit she was wearing from Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika, as she and her husband posed together again in a separate pic.

"What a beautiful holiday! happy Diwali!!!" the mother of two wrote alongside the photograph.