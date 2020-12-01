The pair tied the knot in Priyanka Chopra Jonas' home country of India on Dec. 1, 2018

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate Their 2-Year Wedding Anniversary: 'Always by My Side'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas are celebrating two years of wedded bliss.

On Tuesday, the 38-year-old actress and her musician beau, 28, marked their second wedding anniversary with a pair of touching tributes to each other on social media.

Posting to Instagram, the We Can Be Heroes star shared a sweet snapshot of herself and Jonas taking a casual stroll in London, where she shared a sweet message alongside the photo. "Happy 2 year anniversary to the love of my life," Chopra Jonas wrote beside the pic. "Always by my side. My strength. My weakness. My all. I love you @nickjonas."

Then, on his respective Instagram account, the "Jealous" crooner shared two throwback shots from his 2018 wedding to Chopra Jonas, alongside his own special message for his wife of two years. "Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you. ❤️," he wrote.

The pair tied the knot during a Western wedding in Chopra Jonas' home country of India on Dec. 1, 2018. The nuptials, held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, came just four months after the couple was engaged in July 2018.

The groom’s father officiated the Christian ceremony, where the couple exchanged wedding bands by famed jeweler Chopard.

Then, the duo wed in a traditional Hindu ceremony the next day, and subsequently held several wedding receptions.

"It is super important to Priyanka to have an Indian ceremony that honors her heritage and culture, just as it's important to also have a Western ceremony that honors Nick's Christian upbringing," a source previously told PEOPLE of their festivities.

Last month, Jonas spoke to Entertainment Tonight about how he's managed to "find the silver lining" of 2020 by having extra time to be at home with Chopra Jonas, describing it as "the biggest upside of all."

"That has been an upside, just for a little while, kind of planting our roots," he told ET. "I think both of us also spend a lot of our time bouncing our ideas off each other. Having that support kind of built-in at home is such an amazing thing."

Earlier in October, Chopra Jonas shared similar sentiments about having extra time with her husband, joking during a Today interview that she "still likes him after spending so much time with him."