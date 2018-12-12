Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Attend Isha Ambani's Wedding Celebration in Mumbai

Newlyweds Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are attending a massive wedding — but this time around, they’re the guests.

On Wednesday, less than two weeks after they tied the knot twice in India, the former Quantico star, 36, and the musician, 26, stopped by a celebration of Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal’s glamorous nuptials in Mumbai.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Chopra bared her toned stomach in a flowing blush gown with a glittering design. Jonas suited up in a dashing tuxedo as he proudly put his arm around his bride.

Chopra and Jonas earlier landed in Mumbai after a jaunt to Oman. While the duo was away, Chopra offered a peek at the couple’s honeymoon happiness by sharing a cuddly selfie on Instagram and captioning it, “Marital bliss they say.”

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Open Up About Their ‘Emotional’ Wedding: ‘It Was All Tears’

MEGA

Chopra and Jonas previously jetted to Udaipur on Friday to go to some of Ambani and Piramal’s pre-wedding festivities. Chopra and Jonas are far from the only celebrities in town: Hillary Clinton, John Kerry and Beyoncé have also popped up on the guest list, The New York Times reported.

Ambani — whose father is Mukesh Ambani, named India’s richest man by Forbes — is reportedly a graduate of Yale University and has a Stanford MBA. Piramal is a real estate developer, according to the Times.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Sujit Jaiswal/AFP/Getty

Sources told Bloomberg that Mukesh spent $100 million on his daughter’s wedding. A friend told the outlet that the paycheck was closer to $15 million.

RELATED: See Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s Romantic First Dance as Husband and Wife

Chopra and Jonas are old pros at the wedding circuit by now: On Dec. 1, they held a Western wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, and the next day, they wed again in a Hindu ceremony at the palace. Ambani served as a bridesmaid at their nuptials.