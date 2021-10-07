"I actually slept like a baby," Priyanka Chopra said of traveling on a tour bus alongside her husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Says She Loves Touring with Husband Nick Jonas: 'It's Like a Home on Wheels'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is loving life on the road with husband Nick Jonas!

While taking part in the inaugural episode of the new Victoria's Secret podcast, VS Voices Podcast, the 39-year-old actress opened up about what it is like touring across the globe with her musician spouse, 29.

Explaining that she was first unsure about how she would react to traveling around and living mostly on a vehicle, Chopra Jonas said, "I do love a tour bus."

"I'm used to being in trailers that don't move, right? As an actor ... you're not supposed to sleep in a trailer, eat in a trailer. Like, I only know that you do that on a road trip, not when you're working and have to wake up and do your job," she continued. "But my husband was convincing and we did it in Europe and I was like, 'This ... is so amazing.' "

"... It's like a home on wheels and I actually slept like a baby," Chopra Jonas added. "I felt like I rocked to sleep."

VS Voices Podcast is hosted by award-winning broadcaster, journalist, photographer and a member of the inaugural VS Collective, Amanda de Cadenet.

In addition to Chopra Jonas, the first season of the podcast will feature conversations with dynamic women in the industry and other members of the VS Collective.

"The mission of the VS Collective is to elevate and support women for all our accomplishments and not just our external beauty as quantified by the male gaze," de Cadenet previously told PEOPLE. "VS Voices supports that and goes far beyond as my fellow VS Collective members and I discuss the parts of our lives — and internal struggles — that we face as women."

"I think VS Voices demystifies the shiny veneer that is built and presented to the outside world by literally teams of professionals," she added.

In August, Nick kicked off his Remember This Tour with his brothers and bandmates, The Jonas Brothers, in Las Vegas.

At the time, the musician posted a photo of a cake Chopra Jonas had decorated with the word "congrats" and a photo of the brothers, Nick, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. "Thanks @priyankachopra you're the best. Wish you were here," he wrote with the post.

"I love you baby," Chopra Jonas then wrote on her own Instagram Story, reposting the photo of the cake. "This tour will be one to remember!"

Last month, Chopra Jonas also celebrated Nick on his 29th birthday, posting a photo of herself giving the birthday boy a hug from behind as he kissed her on the cheek.