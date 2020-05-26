On May 25, 2018, the Quantico actress and singer went on their first date

Priyanka Chopra Shares Photo Taken on Her First Date with Husband Nick Jonas: 'I Love You'

Two years ago, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' lives changed in the best possible way.

On May 25, 2018, the Quantico actress and singer went on their very first date. To celebrate the two-year anniversary of the milestone moment in their relationship, the couple shared loving posts to Twitter on Monday, when they reflected on the memorable day.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"2 years ago today we took our very first picture together. Every day since then you have brought me endless joy and happiness," Chopra Jonas, 37, tweeted with a throwback photo of herself and Jonas both wearing blue baseball caps at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

"I love you @nickjonas. Thank you for making our life together so incredible," she continued. "Here’s to many more date nights..."

Shortly after Chopra-Jonas posted the sweet snap, her husband shared another image of the couple both posing in cowboy hats.

"This beautiful woman and I went on our first date two years ago today," Jonas, 27, wrote about his wife. "It has been the best two years of my life, and to think I am lucky enough to get to spend the rest of my life with her is such an incredible blessing. I love you babe. Happy two years @priyankachopra."

Image zoom Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas twitter

“It was really lovely,” she told PEOPLE at the 15th Annual UNICEF Snowflake Ball in New York City of their anniversary celebrations, which included surprising Jonas with a new German shepherd puppy named Gino.

“It was good to get away from all the work that we’ve been doing. He’s been on tour, I’ve been filming a movie, so it was nice to just sort of disconnect,” Chopra Jonas added. “Even if it was just two days, it was enough.”

RELATED VIDEO: Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas to Produce New Series Inspired by Their Pre-Wedding Sangeet

Currently, the pair is self-isolating together amid the coronavirus pandemic — and finding new ways to stay creative.

In an article written for Vogue, Chopra Jonas shared how she and her husband have been passing the time, noting that they have been encouraging each other to "sharpen our creative skills and develop projects we want to produce."

Along with watching critically-acclaimed movies and television shows, Chopra Jonas said that the singer has been giving her piano lessons.

"I’ve also started the piano — I make my husband teach me," she revealed. "I’ve never played, but I’ve always wanted to learn an instrument, so I make him give me a half-hour or 45-minute lesson every day."

Not only is Jonas an "in-house piano teacher," the actress said, but he's also "an in-house physical trainer, and in-house writing partner."

Chopra Jonas went on to share that she's taken a "hip-hop dance class too, because I miss dancing!"

"I’ve also been working on my book a lot, and this time is going to help me finish it," she added. "This time is, fortunately, and unfortunately, given me time to think about finishing that book."

As to whether babies are in their future?

The Jonas Brothers musician previously said in an April 2019 interview with Extra that they were in no rush and “taking [their] time” when it came to having kids.

And Chopra Jonas told InStyle in June that having children with her husband is definitely on the horizon — but when the time is right.