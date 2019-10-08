Priyanka Chopra Says Nick Jonas Took Over Wedding Planning While She Worked on Her New Movie

Nick Jonas was definitely a hands-on groom.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about her wedding to the singer, revealing that she was still shooting the Bollywood film The Sky Is Pink right up until their wedding.

Due to her hectic work schedule, she said Jonas offered to step in to handle the last-minute details of their nuptials.

“Nick told me ‘I know you are doing a difficult movie and I know you need your focus on it. And let me handle the logistics. I’ll take over the last bit of things,’ ” she told India Today. “So he used to sit at home while I was on the set and decide who is sitting where, seating charts and rooming charts and he would do all of that so that I could focus on the movie.”

“I have to give a lot of credit to Nick because he came down [to India] earlier than he was supposed to,” she added.

Chopra Jonas previously told PEOPLE she had “wedding approvals room” on set for the pair while she was on location in Delhi, India.

On the last day of shooting before their wedding, director Shonali Bose told PEOPLE that they had invited Jonas to set for a champagne and cake celebration.

“But he came a little early and we were out in the dark and she was doing a very, very intense scene and I heard a sniff and I suddenly turned and there was Nick standing next to me and he was just crying to see her be emotional,” Bose said. “It was just the sweetest thing.”

“She goes, ‘You made your husband cry, this is a great scene!’” Chopra Jonas added. “It was really cute.”

The singer, 26, and actress, 37, tied the knot on Dec. 1 and held several extravagant wedding celebrations, including a Western ceremony in Chopra Jonas’ home country of India at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

The Sky Is Pink will be released in theaters on Oct. 11.