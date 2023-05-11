Priyanka Chopra Jonas Says Husband Nick Jonas Watched Her Win Miss World When He Was 7 Years Old

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' love story is the stuff of fairy tales.

The actress, 40, revealed during an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show Thursday that her singer husband, 30, watched her on TV more than 20 years before the two met and fell in love.

"That's a crazy story," Chopra Jonas said as she recalled her mother-in-law, Denise Miller-Jonas, telling her that the family had watched her win the Miss World pageant in 2000 — a win that kickstarted her highly successful Bollywood-turned-Hollywood acting career.

"When I was 17, actually when I was 18, I had just turned 18, I won the Miss World pageant," Chopra Jonas told host Jennifer Hudson.

Chopra Jonas said she was a "complete child" when she won. "I had no idea what I was doing or what this world entailed, [I] didn't have a lot of practice," she recalled.

What she didn't know at the time, though, was that her future husband was watching her accept the award while in his Texas home with his parents. "My mother-in-law was like, 'I remember watching you when you won,'" she told Hudson.

The Quantico alum was dumbfounded to learn that the "Waffle House" crooner's mother was able to recall the entire night.

"I was like, 'There's no way,' and she was like, 'I remember it so clearly because it was November, Nick was on some Broadway show at 7 years old, his brother was on some Broadway show at 8 or 9,'" the actress continued to recall. "And she said, 'I remember this clearly because Kevin Sr.,' my father-in-law, 'loves watching pageants. And he, I remember, was watching it and Nick came and sat down and watched you win.'"

Chopra Jonas said it "is unfathomable" to imagine that her husband watched her win the title as a 7-year-old.

"Like that was 22 years ago or something," she added. "He was 7, I was 17. And he was sitting there, and he was watching."

Hudson then asked if the Citadel actress believes her and Jonas's relationship to be destiny.

"Maybe," she said. "I do believe that people are meant to be with each other for whatever that duration in your life is supposed to be. And I think that people collide because you're supposed to create — on this small, short life that you have — memories that you will take forward, family."

As for her and the Jonas Brothers member, she said there have been "weird, enchanted little moments" they shared throughout their lives that she feels has connected them.

"It's lovely now to have found your person," she added.

The couple, who are now parents to one-year-old Malti Marie, had an untraditional start to their love story.

Jonas initially slid into Chopra Jonas' DMs on Twitter in 2016. They went on to meet for the first time the week before the Met Gala in 2017, which they attended together, as they were both dressed by Ralph Lauren.

Chopra Jonas told Vogue that the "Wings" singer was "too respectful" after their first unofficial date the week before that year's Met Gala. She lamented that he gave her a "back pat" as he left for the night. "She's still upset about that," Jonas told the magazine before noting that his now-wife's mother was in the house with them and he "thought it was a respectful first night."

"It was too respectful if you ask me," the actress said.

The following year, Jonas proposed on her 36th birthday while the two were in London. They wed in December 2018 in a gorgeous and traditional multi-day ceremony in India, several days after saying "I do" in a ceremony overseen by Jonas' father.

A source told PEOPLE at the time that having two ceremonies to honor both Chopra Jonas' "heritage and culture" and Jonas' "Christian upbringing" was "super important" to the couple.

