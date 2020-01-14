Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Richard Madden to Star in New Amazon Studios Series Citadel

Priyanka Chopra Jonas will be the leading lady in a new series for Amazon Studios.

The Quantico alum and Bodyguard star Richard Madden will star in Citadel, a new multi-layered global series from directors and brothers Anthony and Joe Russo’s AGBO, Amazon Studios announced on Tuesday.

Additionally, a local language production of the franchise will originate from Mexico — in addition to versions in Italy and India, which were previously announced — but Chopra, 37, and Madden, 33, will star in the U.S. “mothership” edition of the show.

Patrick Moran, Mike Larocca and the Russo brothers will serve as executive producers, while Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner and Scott Rosenberg of Midnight Radio will serve as writers and executive producers of the series.

Recently, Chopra starred in and co-produced The Sky Is Pink, an independent foreign language film, and will star in the upcoming Netflix films We Can Be Heroes by Robert Rodriguez, and an adaptation of the Man Booker Prize winning novel The White Tiger.

Chopra, who celebrated her 1-year wedding anniversary with Nick Jonas in December, is also developing an untitled Indian wedding comedy for Universal with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor; she will co-produce and star in the film.

Meanwhile, Madden is in production on Chloe Zaho’s The Eternals; he will portray Ikaris opposite Angelina Jolie.