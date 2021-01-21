Priyanka Chopra Jonas Recalls the First Time She Met Husband Nick Jonas: 'I Was Shocked'

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is reflecting on the moment she first met Nick Jonas nearly four years ago.

The White Tiger star and her musician husband connected when he reached out to her on Twitter, and the pair later met in person at an Oscars afterparty in 2017.

"I was shocked by his audaciousness, actually," she tells PEOPLE in this week's issue of her first impressions. "He held my hand, he turned me around. I was like, 'What is happening?' He was bold, confident, self-assured."

"And that was the most attractive thing about Nick and still is for me," adds Chopra Jonas, 38. "But I was so taken in. Our courtship was such a short time. I just rode the wave because I trusted him. I'm someone who likes to have a sense of control, but he's the only one I don't feel like I need to do that with. I feel protected, calm."

Image zoom Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty

Chopra Jonas, whose new memoir, Unfinished, hits shelves Feb. 9, is currently in London to finish filming Citadel while Jonas is in Los Angeles — but the famous couple still finds a way to remain bonded while thousands of miles apart.

"Nick always says this to me: 'I'll always be in your corner.' He said that to me very early," she says. "It was before we got married. I think at some point we were disagreeing about something, and he was like, 'I'm always in your corner. We're not on different sides of the room.' And it just changed the way I was talking to him. It became the greatest thing I feel about this partnership, and what makes me feel so confident in being able to do all the things I want to do."

Image zoom Priyanka Chopra Jonas's memoir Unfinished

"We build each other up," she continues. "There's no, like, I want to pull you down, negativity, drama. We can have real conversations. It's the sexiest thing about our relationship, to be able to have conversations and actually enjoy them. Where it's not tedious. You can talk for hours and hours, and you're just like, 'Oh, we don't even remember what we talked about.' I feel very blessed."

Looking forward, the actress says having children is "definitely" in the lovebirds' future, though she's currently focusing on her career.

"Right now I have my other babies coming out—my book and my movies and my TV show," she says. "It's taken me 10 years of pounding the pavement in America to be at a place where I'm doing the kind of work I was looking for. I'm sort of reveling in the amazing work I'm doing. I think that's my priority at the moment."