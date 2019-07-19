Priyanka Chopra Jonas Celebrates 37th Birthday with Husband Nick Jonas — and a Five-Tier Cake!

All hail the birthday girl!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas was surrounded by love on Thursday night as she celebrated her 37th birthday alongside her husband Nick Jonas with an intimate party at Komodo Restaurant in Miami, Florida.

The married pair were photographed together at the three-story eatery and lounge, known for its Southeast Asian cuisine, where Priyanka was presented with a five-tier red and gold glittery birthday cake.

Chopra Jonas beamed as she looked at the towering dessert, which was adorned with sparkler candles.

Chopra Jonas herself was just as sparkling, wearing a red sequin long-sleeve ensemble with a turtleneck collar and cut-out detail across the front. She accessorized the look with a bold red lip, and a “Birthday Girl” bedazzled crown.

Jonas, 26, looked on lovingly from Chopra Jonas’ right, dressed casually in a yellow button-down Oxford.

Earlier in the day, he celebrated his wife by sharing a sweet photo of the actress on Instagram.

“Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday,” the “Sucker” singer wrote in the post’s caption.

It’s been a life-changing year for the couple.

Months after they started dating last year, Jonas popped the question with a massive Tiffany & Co. sparkler while the couple was vacationing in Crete for her 36th birthday.

Following their whirlwind romance and engagement, they held several extravagant wedding celebrations, including a Western ceremony in Chopra Jonas’ home country of India.

“I’d never realized having a husband and a boyfriend are such different things. When you say your vows, it’s like this person is my family, and it’s the family I chose. There’s a weird responsibility to them. And a safety that comes from it,” Chopra Jonas previously told Elle UK.

In a recent interview with BAZAAR.com, Jonas also opened up about married life, saying he never predicted he would marry someone “very famous and successful” but wouldn’t have it any other way.

“The fact that she’d been working in this business for as long as I have, we could relate on that,” he said. “I’m grateful to have found the right person.”

Last month, the newlyweds went to France to join Jonas’ brother Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner for their own wedding festivities.

Jonas shared a photo of himself and his wife cuddling in Paris as they rode down a river together in a boat. In the shot, he held a cigar as Chopra Jonas leaned back against his chest.

“City of love,” he captioned the photo.