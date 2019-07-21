Priyanka Chopra Jonas Celebrates Her Birthday on a Jet Ski and a Yacht with Husband Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband Nick Jonas were spotted out on the water on Friday, one day after the actress celebrated her 37th birthday at a restaurant in Miami.

Chopra Jonas, who wore a pink high-waisted bikini, was seen riding a jet ski, relaxing on a large inflatable rainbow float and cuddling up with Jonas, 26, on a yacht.

On Thursday night, the couple spent the latter part of her birthday at an intimate party at Miami’s Komodo Restaurant, where Chopra Jonas was presented with a five-tier red and gold glittery birthday cake.

Chopra Jonas — dressed in a red sequin long-sleeve ensemble and a “Birthday Girl” bedazzled crown — beamed as she looked at the towering dessert, which was adorned with sparkler candles.

Earlier in the day, Jonas celebrated his wife by sharing a sweet photo of the actress on Instagram. “Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday,” he captioned the post.

The past year has been life-changing for the couple. Months after they started dating in 2018, Jonas popped the question with a massive Tiffany & Co. sparkler while the couple was vacationing in Crete for her 36th birthday.

Following their whirlwind romance and engagement, the pair held several extravagant wedding celebrations in Chopra Jonas’ home country of India in December 2018.

“I’d never realized having a husband and a boyfriend are such different things. When you say your vows, it’s like this person is my family, and it’s the family I chose. There’s a weird responsibility to them. And a safety that comes from it,” Chopra Jonas recently told Elle UK.

“We are learning about each other every day,” she added.

In a recent interview with BAZAAR.com, Jonas also opened up about married life, saying he never predicted he would marry someone “very famous and successful” but wouldn’t have it any other way.

“The fact that she’d been working in this business for as long as I have, we could relate on that,” he said. “I’m grateful to have found the right person.”

Last month, the newlyweds traveled to France to join Jonas’ brother Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner for their own wedding festivities.