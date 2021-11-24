Priyanka Chopra Jokes About 10-Year Age Gap with Nick Jonas During Jonas Brothers Family Roast

Priyanka Chopra Jonas didn't hold back when it was her turn to roast her husband and brothers-in-law on Netflix's Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

The White Tiger actress, 39, married Nick Jonas in 2018. During the comedy special, she started off her set with a playful jab at his older brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas.

"I am honored and so thrilled, actually tickled, to be here tonight to roast my husband, Nick Jonas and his brothers, whose names I can never remember," she began. "I'm from India, a country rich in culture in music and entertainment, so clearly the Jonas Brothers didn't make it over there."

Priyanka then focused on the age gap between her and the 29-year-old "Jealous" singer.

"Nick and I have a 10-year age gap, we do," she said. "And there are many '90s pop culture references he doesn't understand, and I have to explain them to him… He teaches me how to use TikTok, for example, and I teach him what a successful acting career looks like."

The Quantico star also teased that "it's so cute" how much content the trio post on their social media channels.

"I'll tell you why, because all of them combined still have less followers than me. So I guess the most popular Jonas is @PriyankaChopra on Instagram," she said.

Priyanka continued, "Seriously, I want to talk about how much I love my husband and one of the things I love about my husband is how much we have in common. You know, for instance, we're both totally, completely, wholly obsessed — and I mean obsessed — with Nick Jonas. We love Nick Jonas. He's our favorite."

Kevin, 34, and Joe, 32, agreed with the sentiment — "It's true," they both told Nick.

JONAS BROTHERS FAMILY ROAST Credit: GIZELLE HERNANDEZ/NETFLIX

Still, Priyanka said she "wouldn't want to be married to anyone else."

"Unless, of course, Chris Hemsworth suddenly became single, might change things," she said.

She then addressed people who question whether her relationship with Nick is a publicity stunt. "How could it be?" she said. "I didn't even know how famous Nick was. All I knew was that he was Kevin Jonas' baby brother."

Finally, Priyanka grew serious and indicated that she had a big announcement to make.

"In all sincerity, I love that I married a man who, like myself, values family. If you don't know, we're the only couple who doesn't have kids yet, which is why I'm excited to make this announcement," she said, telling her husband, "Sorry, babe."

"Nick and I are expecting... to get drunk tonight and sleep in tomorrow!" she then yelled, while Nick erupted in laughter and admitted, "I was a bit concerned."

"Seriously, though, I love this entire family. Nick, Joe, Kevin, you guys are amazing. Nick has changed my life. I wouldn't want to babysit—I mean, be married to— anyone else, ever," Priyanka concluded before Nick came on stage for a sweet embrace.