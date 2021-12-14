Priyanka Chopra Calls Husband Nick Jonas 'One of My Biggest Champions': He's 'Very Special'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has a cheerleader in her husband Nick Jonas.

The Matrix: Resurrections star, 39, shared a glimpse into her relationship with the Jonas Brothers band member, 29, during her conversation with Access.

"My husband's very special. He's the most encouraging man, after my dad that I've probably come across and one of my biggest champions," said Chopra Jonas, who shared that Jonas visited her on set and supported her work before they had a relaxing evening together.

Chopra Jonas also credited her husband's support of her successes for making their marriage unique. "What makes my husband, to me, the most special is how much of a champion of mine he is," she said.

Lastly, Chopra Jonas told Access about how she and Jonas will be celebrating Christmas by buying gifts for loved ones and participating in secret Santa exchanges.

"I do secret Santa mostly on set or with your team, and stuff like that. At home, we buy presents for everyone but we're really behind on presents this year too because I'm working until almost the 21st," she said. "The husband's taken all the responsibility right now to kind of buy the gifts, but I love Christmas. I've recently inherited it properly."

The couple, who wed in 2018 in a handful of lavish ceremonies, is also looking forward to raising a family. "I do want children, as many as I can have," Chopra told The Sunday Times in January. "A cricket team? I'm not so sure."

Chopra Jonas previously joked about welcoming a baby of their own on the Netflix special Jonas Brothers Family Roast in November. In the comedy special, Chopra mentioned she and Jonas are the only couple in their family who has not welcomed a child yet.

"Nick and I are expecting…" she teased before adding, "to get drunk tonight! And sleep in tomorrow!"