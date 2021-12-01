Priyanka Chopra on How She and Nick Jonas Made Their Marriage Work amid 'Really Tough' Work Schedules

"We know each other's hearts and we prioritize each other in everything that we do," Priyanka Chopra Jonas said

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas put each other first — no matter how far the distance.

During an appearance on InStyle's Ladies First With Laura Brown podcast Tuesday, Chopra Jonas, 39, opened up about having a long-distance relationship with husband Nick, 29, amid their busy work schedules.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"This year has been really, really tough. It was really, really tough to be away from home for an entire year, especially at a time when you can't travel to see your family," the Matrix Resurrections actress said.

"Just the uncertainty of my mom and my brother being in India, my husband being in America while I was in the U.K. It just was so much uncertainty and that, to me, was terrifying of not being able to just get on a flight and travel, just in case something went wrong or something happened. But thankfully, you know, everyone was okay," she continued.

The pair got engaged in July 2018 just two months after publicizing their relationship. They wed later that year in two separate ceremonies.

Chopra Jonas said being alone and away from her husband has been very challenging. But they have been making long-distance work the best way they could.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Nick (R) and Priyanka Chopra Jonas | Credit: Lester Cohen/Getty

"We didn't have a dramatic separation but because he was in and out, we had to be really careful. He had to quarantine, I had to quarantine whenever we saw each other at that time. And that's usually not conducive to a production schedule because you don't really have much time. You have, like, two days off," she said.

"It was all really tricky but we managed. He flew down a bunch of times, I flew down a couple of times. My mom came and stayed with me for almost five months, which was really nice," the star explained.

The couple "talk all the time" as well, the Quantico alum said.

"We know each other's hearts and we prioritize each other in everything that we do. We've had individual careers and we're both very clear about never interfering in each other's professional lives because we're always partners and assets," Chopra Jonas continued.

"We'll have an opinion on each other's things, we'll be each other champions but those decisions are predominantly for both of us to take, because we've built our careers by ourselves for such a long time," she said.

"But I think at the same time, it's very important to keep a check on another person's heart and how they're feeling. And I have to say, my husband's amazing at doing that," she added. "Like I said, this year was hard for me being in London. He would just drop everything — come in for even, like a day — just to have dinner with me and fly back. Stuff like that, you just have to prioritize each other and then everything feels right."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas | Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Recently, Chopra Jonas revealed she enjoyed traveling with Nick in his band's tour bus.

"I'm used to being in trailers that don't move, right? As an actor ... you're not supposed to sleep in a trailer, eat in a trailer. Like, I only know that you do that on a road trip, not when you're working and have to wake up and do your job," she said on Victoria's Secret's VS Voices Podcast in October. "But my husband was convincing and we did it in Europe and I was like, 'This ... is so amazing.' "