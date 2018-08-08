Priyanka Chopra Posts Gym Selfie 'In Between Sets' as She Prepares for Her Wedding to Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra sweatin’ for her weddin’!

The actress shared a gym selfie on Tuesday just hours after flying into India from Singapore, where she was spending time with her fiancé Nick Jonas.

“In between sets.. #selfiefirst #trainingday 🤦🏽‍♀️😂,” Chopra, 36, captioned the snap.

The star hit the Mumbai gym wearing an all-black workout outfit but opted to not wear her engagement ring.

So far, the actress has kept her Tiffany & Co. ring under wraps. On Tuesday, fan social media sites shared a video of Chopra walking out of the airport and pulling her special sparkler off her finger and shoving it into her pocket after spotting photographers.

PEOPLE first confirmed their engagement in July. Jonas, 25, popped the question to Chopra on her 36th birthday while they were in London.

“They are so happy,” a source told PEOPLE.

Another source close to the couple also told PEOPLE that their 11 year age gap “is not a big deal to them whatsoever.”

“Nick loves dating older women, and if anything it makes Priyanka even more attractive to him,” the source continued.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Ricky Vigil M/GC Images

As Chopra gears up to celebrate her upcoming nuptials, she recently said goodbye to her show Quantico, which has been a major part of her life for the last few years.

“As the season ends, I am saying goodbye to Alex Parrish. As you’ll see, her story will come full circle… and that is the best feeling as an actor,” Chopra wrote on Instagram.

“Bringing Alex to life has challenged me physically and emotionally, but even more significant it has (I hope) cracked the door open for female talent and women of color to play leading ladies,” Chopra continued.

“Thank you for opening your homes and hearts to me every week! Thank you to the cast and crew of #Quantico for being such an amazing team to work with, for all the memories that I will cherish…memories of laughter, of learning new things, of making friends for life.”

“It was a pleasure working with each and every one of you, and I look forward to crossing paths again!” Chopra added.