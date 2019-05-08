Although Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s nuptials came as a surprise to many, sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra says their Las Vegas “I dos” perfectly suited the A-list couple.

“That was so fun. It was so fun! And it’s so Jophie, I call them Jophie. It’s like, trust them to do that. That is Jophie!” Chopra, 36, told Access in a new interview of the newlyweds’ May 1 wedding.

The ceremony took place following the Billboard Music Awards, which was documented on Diplo’s Instagram live feed and was officiated by an Elvis impersonator at Chapel L’Amour inside A Little White Wedding Chapel.

“It was really funny. We were at the Billboards. Joe I think had this idea that he wanted to do this. But we were at the Billboards and he had these little black cards that we all got. We were randomly inviting our friends, like people that we met. We were like, ‘alright, we’re going to set up this wedding now, we’re going to the chapel right from here, and please arrive, please arrive.’ We had Diplo, Khalid, they were really sweet, they arrived. Diplo Instagram Live-d the whole thing, it was awesome,” said Chopra, who confirmed that there wasn’t a dress code.

That evening, the bride and groom, alongside Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas, drove around Sin City in a pink Hummer limo.

“It was so funny! I mean, we were driving around this pink Hummer limo. I was outside the window. It was just epic,” said Chopra. “I had that long hair extensions that I thought was going to fly out of the window. It was that kind of night — a Jophie kind of night.”

Their wedding came months after Chopra and Nick, 26, tied the knot with multiple extravagant ceremonies and receptions in India.

And while Joe, 29, and Turner’s first wedding differed from Chopra’s, they each represented the couples’ individual tastes and styles.

“It’s exactly who and what we stand for. Nick and Joe both are so different but are best friends, and that’s what’s beautiful about their relationships. And you can see that in the weddings as well. It was very reflective of the two of them and us as couples, you know?” she said.

Image zoom Priyanka Chopra, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Nick Jonas Prodip Guha/Hindustan Times via Getty

She also confirmed that Joe and Turner will be having another “amazing, beautiful wedding,” which will include playing rugby and football. “I’m going to be on the cheering team,” said Chopra. ” ‘Yay, you guys are great! Well done!’ while I sip on a Bellini.”

While she’s ecstatic that the Game of Thrones star, 23, and the musician will spend forever together, she’s also thankful to call her sisters-in-law friends.

“Thank God. Can you imagine?” she said in reference to loving Turner and Kevin Jonas’ wife, Danielle. “That would have been rough [if we didn’t get along]. I lucked out. They’re amazing girls and they’re girls’ girls. That’s what I love about them.”

A source told PEOPLE that Joe and Turner intend to throw a traditional wedding ceremony later this summer in Europe, but the couple “had to get married in the States to make it legal.”

Image zoom Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

On Monday, five days after they made their love official by getting married, Joe and Turner hit their first red carpet as a married couple at the 2019 Met Gala.

They coordinated in a black ensemble that featured multi-colored details.

“Her body looks insane in it!” Turner’s stylist Kate Young told PEOPLE. “She kind of looks like a superhero. She’s not so much a gown person, though she wears them on occasion, so a jumpsuit look suits her.”

“Joe has his own style. But yes, they like to coordinate,” Young said. “They tend to do that.”

The Met Gala was a family affair, as Nick was also in attendance with Chopra.