Priyanka Chopra Denies Reports She Has Visited Baby Archie Amid 'Feud' with Meghan Markle

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is setting the record straight.

Two months after the Quantico actress shut down reports that she and Meghan Markle were in a feud because she missed out on her longtime friend’s baby shower celebrations, Chopra defended their friendship yet again on Twitter.

On Friday, the star, 36, addressed a recent report by The Sun that claimed she had mended their “broken” friendship with Meghan, 37, by visiting Baby Archie and bringing the royal’s newborn some Tiffany jewels.

Though Chopra acknowledged that the gifts would’ve been a “great idea,” the actress shut down the rumors, noting that she was only in London for work and slammed the source who allegedly gave false information to the outlet.

“While these are great gift ideas… this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work,” Chopra wrote, before adding, “I hope whoever this ‘source’ is starts checking their facts more often.”

Meghan Markle and Baby Archie

Chopra last spoke up about her friendship with Meghan in March, after she was missing from the star-studded guest list at the Duchess of Sussex’s New York City baby shower just a month earlier.

While appearing on an episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Chopra was asked whether the rumors were true that she was upset with Meghan for skipping her wedding to Nick Jonas.

Cohen then chimed in, “They said you didn’t go to her baby shower because you were pissed at her!”

In response, Chopra said, “Oh my god. No, it’s not true.”

Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle

Chopra’s friendship with the Duchess of Sussex dates back to 2016, when the two met at the ELLE Women in Television dinner. “We bonded as actors,” Chopra told PEOPLE of their friendship in September 2017. “We just became friends, like two girls would.”

Chopra even made Meghan’s now-defunct Instagram page, when the former Suits star shared a photo of the duo after they caught a performance of Hamilton on Broadway.

Chopra was also one of the celebrities on the star-studded guest list for Meghan and Harry’s fairy tale royal wedding on May 19.

Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle