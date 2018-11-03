Priyanka Chopra Celebrates Bachelorette Bash as Nick Jonas' Mom Tells Her to 'Be Good'

Let the bachelorette festivities begin!

Less than a week after Priyanka Chopra celebrated her upcoming wedding to Nick Jonas at a bridal shower in New York City, the former Quantico actress shared that her bachelorette bash had just begun!

On Saturday, the bride-to-be shared a photograph of herself smiling from ear-to-ear while wearing a fuzzy white off-the-shoulder sweater, which she captioned, “#BacheloretteVibes.” The photo appears to be taken in Amsterdam.

“Be good,” Jonas’ mother Denise commented, adding a red heart emoji.

Chopra, 36, first hinted at the celebrations to come on Friday, when she shared a photograph on her Instagram Story of her dog sitting in a car, which she captioned, “Bye Bye LA.”

“It’s been real,” she added in a separate shot.

Although she’s kept the location of her bachelorette bash under wraps, on Saturday she posted a few photos from inside the fête.

Teasing the decorations, she shared a photo of a bouquet of pink roses, sitting nearby buckets of champagne adorned with pink and gold balloons.

“#BacheloretteVibes,” she wrote alongside the image, before sharing a photograph of a pair of red fuzzy slippers sitting beside a yellow telephone.

The bride-to-be also chose to wear white at her bridal shower, which was thrown by her two best girlfriends.

Chopra wore a wedding dress-like gown by Marchesa, featuring a feathered skirt and fitted strapless bodice, as well as over $1 million worth of Tiffany & Co. jewelry (and that’s not even including her Tiffany & Co. engagement ring!).

Hosting her shower at Tiffany’s is perfect for Chopra, who told PEOPLE she always knew she wanted her engagement ring to be designed by the iconic brand.

“I think we had a conversation about it when we were dating and I’ve always known it had to be Tiffany,” she said during the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection in New York in October. “Since I was a little girl, it was just something that was stuck in my head and I may have said that and I guess he remembered.”

Chopra and Jonas, 26, got engaged in July after two months of dating. Jonas closed down a Tiffany’s store to buy an engagement ring, according to an insider, who told PEOPLE at the time, “They are so happy.”

Although Chopra and Jonas have only been engaged for a few months, the pair may walk down the aisle sooner rather than later.

A source previously said that though Nick’s older brother, Joe Jonas, has been engaged to Sophie Turner for nearly a year, “It wouldn’t be surprising if Nick got married first.”

But the source added, “They’re not really competitive in terms of who’s going to get hitched first.”