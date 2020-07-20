Priyanka Chopra Celebrates 2-Year Engagement Anniversary with Nick Jonas: 'Luckiest Girl'

It was a weekend of celebrations for Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas.

After the actress turned 38 on Saturday, the couple marked their two-year engagement anniversary on Sunday. In honor of the occasion, Chopra Jonas posted a selfie of the two on Instagram.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"To the greatest joy of my life. 2 years ago on this day you asked me to marry you!" she wrote. "I may have been speechless then but I say yes every moment of everyday since."

"In the most unprecedented time you made this weekend so incredibly memorable," she continued. "Thank you for thinking of me all the time. I am the luckiest girl in the world! I love you @nickjonas."

Her post followed Jonas, 27, sharing a sweet birthday tribute.

"I could stare into your eyes forever," he captioned a photo of the two. "I love you baby. You are the most thoughtful, caring and wonderful person I have ever met. I am so grateful we found one another. Happy birthday beautiful."

PEOPLE exclusively confirmed in July 2018 that the couple got engaged after celebrating her 36th birthday. Jonas closed down a Tiffany store in London to buy an engagement ring before popping the question in Crete. They confirmed their relationship status the following month, when they celebrated with a party attended by their respective families, who were meeting each other for the first time.

The two got married during a Western wedding in Jodhpur on Dec. 1, 2018. The next day, they wed again in a Hindu ceremony.

"I love that our wedding was a religious mash-up," Chopra Jonas told PEOPLE exclusively at the time. "We took beautiful traditions that we both grew up with and personalized them in a way that made sense for us. It’s been incredible to find the commonalities between our beliefs and figuring out how to blend them in a respectful and meaningful way."

In her cover interview for the May issue of Tatler earlier this year, Chopra Jonas revealed one important rule the couple abides by when balancing his career as a touring musician and hers as an actress.

"We don't go more than two/three weeks without seeing each other," she explained. "That's a rule. It's too hard otherwise, and you've got to work on the relationship, to prioritize it."

As for their plans to start a family?