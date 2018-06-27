Priyanka Chopra Calls Nick Jonas One of Her 'Favorite Men' in Flirty Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is enjoying the view — and we aren’t talking about the beach!

The actress couldn’t help but gush over boyfriend Nick Jonas while visiting the Goa beaches in India on Wednesday.

Chopra posted a photo of Jonas standing by the water next to her brother.

She captioned the scenic shot, “My favourite men,” and even included the heart-eye emoji.

Nick Jonas with Priyanka Chopra's brother

The new couple is currently vacationing in India so the singer, 25, can meet the actress’s mother Madhu, PEOPLE confirmed exclusively. The trio went to dinner together Friday evening.

“They’re very happy,” said a source close to the couple. “It’s getting serious.”

During their night out, Jonas shared a video of Chopra laughing and smiling to his Instagram Story, captioning it, “Her” with a heart eyes emoji.

Priyanka Chopra

Reps for Jonas and Chopra, 35, were not immediately available for comment.

Earlier this month, the Quantico star accompanied her boyfriend to his cousin Rachel Tamburelli’s wedding in New Jersey, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail.

“It’s a huge deal that Nick brought Priyanka to his cousin’s wedding,” a Jonas pal previously said. “He’s dated a lot over the last couple years but it’s never been anything serious, so this is a big step.”