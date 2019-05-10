Priyanka Chopra Was a Bridesmaid and a Flower Girl at Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Wedding

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s surprise wedding came together at the last minute — and it was a grand old time.

Speaking to PEOPLE on Thursday in New York City at Target and Vineyard Vines’ private event to celebrate the launch of Vineyard Vines for Target, the couple’s sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra revealed she had not one, but two major responsibilities at the nuptials, which took place last week in a Las Vegas chapel after the Billboard Music Awards.

“I was a bridesmaid and a flower girl,” said Chopra, 36, who married Joe’s brother Nick, 26, in India last year. “Double duty!”

And while she couldn’t share too many details about the evening, one thing is for sure: it was a very “Jophie” affair.

“All I say is it’s such a Joe and Sophie thing to do,” said Chopra. “I mean, trust them to pull something like this off. They’re so carefree, so fun, and this is so representative of who they are, you know? It was just so special to be there.”

Chopra also revealed that while she has “a crazy summer coming up,” she’s still planning on squeezing in some time with her new in-laws as Nick, Joe and their brother Kevin Jonas prepare to embark on their first tour in nearly a decade.

“The only time that I’m going to take a break is when I go to the tour with the boys for at least a couple of cities,” she said.

And while she’s not sure her schedule will match up with Turner’s or Kevin’s wife Danielle‘s, the three women cherish whatever time together they get.

“We never end up spending as much time together because we are never in the same place together. All three of us have such busy lives,” Chopra said. “Sophie travels so much. I’m traveling so much. Danielle has the girls, and then for her to come out is so hard.”

“But when we do, we don’t need each other’s time,” she added. “We’re always giggling and joking and hanging out and it’s just so great to have my family extend into just amazing good people. I love that.”

One event they’ll definitely reunite for? When Joe, 29, and Turner, 23, get married again this summer. A source previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple intends on throwing a traditional wedding ceremony in Europe, but “had to get married in the States to make it legal.”