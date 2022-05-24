Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Share a 'Magical' Fated Bond, Says Celeb Astrologer

Trusted celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly investigates the birth charts of these fated lovebugs in the latest episode of People TV's Celebrity Astrology Investigation

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas are a match made in the cosmos.

The couple have made headlines since they began dating in early 2018, and despite their 10-year age difference, trusted celebrity astrologer Aliza Kelly says they meet perfectly in the middle.

"Nick's very serious Virgo stellium in the Second House means he takes his responsibilities extremely seriously, so that gives him +5 years," Kelly says in the latest episode of People TV's Celebrity Astrology Investigation. "Priyanka, on the other hand, has a Gemini Rising and Moon, which is the sign so deeply associated with youthful playfulness, so that's -5 years for Priyanka."

"When you do the astro math, they're actually exactly the same age," she adds.

Jonas, 29, is a Virgo Sun, Taurus Moon and Leo Rising, and his chart shows a Sun, Mercury, Jupiter Conjunction: a 3-planet stellium in Virgo. "Because it's in Virgo, which is one of the two signs Mercury rules, Mercury is running the show," Kelly says about the musician's star chart. "The sun is about external identity, Mercury is about expression and Jupiter expands whatever it touches, so this really shows us how incredibly powerful and important dialogue is for Nick Jonas."

"This Virgo stellium is also located in his Second House of Values, which makes sense why he's been able to generate financial security through his incredible communication," she continues, pointing out that he met his perfect communicating match in Chopra Jonas, 39.

The actress is a Cancer Sun, Gemini Moon and Gemini Rising, and Kelly believes it's worth noting that she was born just two days before a solar eclipse, making her an eclipse baby. "Eclipse babies have a certain magnetism to them," she says. "Everything in their lives is larger than life and kind of dramatic... so this means that they too are sending out that same electrical signal that reflects that intensity."

Kelly says the timing of her birth also gives the The Matrix Resurrections star "very powerful energy ... She feels like someone who really makes things happen, even if it's against all odds."

Chopra Jonas' chart "shows us that Priyanka is also just as focused on communication and dialogue and sharing and self-expression as Nick is," Kelly mentions, adding that she feels "the way they explore the world together" is one of the core pillars of their relationship.

The pair tied the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, in front of 225 guests on December 1, 2018. According to Kelly, the Sun and Jupiter were conjunct at the time, which means it was at the same point in the sign of Sagittarius.

"The Sun is your external realities and Jupiter is the planet of expansion, which is actually the ruler of Sagittarius, and these two planets connected in this sign is one thing and one thing only: it's luck," Kelly says. "This is a signature for abundance and prosperity, and it only happens once every 12 years."

This unique placement is one of many signs their union is "built on love and innovation" and helped create "a sacred space to support a special type of fated bond." Kelly sums up the astrological meaning of their union in one expression: "It's magical."

The lovebirds have already had a transformative 2022, welcoming their first child via surrogate in January. PEOPLE confirmed last month that the new parents named their newborn Malti Marie Chopra Jonas.

Kelly makes it clear they have a ton more in store in the months ahead, especially as the Jonas Brothers performer comes out of his Saturn Return, "which means that in the eyes of the cosmos, he is a full-fledged adult."

His Jupiter is also in Virgo, with Kelly explaining he just went through his Jupiter opposition with transiting Jupiter and Pisces. "The energy around that Virgo-Pisces access is very much about parenthood," she adds, pointing out that their 4-month-old daughter will be top priority for the singer.

Meanwhile, his wife's chart sees Jupiter and Aries making oppositions to her Saturn, Mars and Pluto. "All of which are in Libra in her Fifth House of children and creativity, so that will really help her feel very ready and prepared to tap into her journey as both an artist and a mother," Kelly continues.

Fans can expect the two to continue growing as doting parents while also expanding their entertainment empire, a successful pairing that was always fated by the stars.