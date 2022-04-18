The happy couple welcomed their first baby, a daughter, via surrogate back in January

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Celebrate First Easter as New Parents: 'Happy Easter from Us'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas celebrated their first Easter as new parents.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the 39-year-old actress shared a series of photos of her and Jonas soaking up the sun for the spring holiday.

The pair — who welcomed their first baby, a daughter, via surrogate back in January — dressed for the occasion, Chopra wearing a bright yellow ensemble and Jonas, 29, in a patterned short-sleeve top.

They posed outside a scenic garden, cuddling close in two photos while standing in front of an arch made of greenery with oversized easter bunny ears on top of it. Other pictures, snapped while they sat at a table outside, documented their festive beverages and desserts (including a carrot cake cupcake decorated with bunny ears).

"Happy Easter from us," Priyanka captioned the post.

Also on Sunday, Chopra shared a separate Instagram post with photos of the two enjoying a beachside Easter vacation.

The post included a video capturing the beauty of the ocean and another of the two holding hands while taking a stroll on the beach.

"What dreams are made of.. 😍🥰☀️🐇," Chopra wrote.

Jonas and Chopra wed in December 2018 with a series of celebrations, including both a Western ceremony and a traditional Hindu reception.

The couple marked their third wedding anniversary with an intimate dinner in a room adorned with dozens of white candles, rose petals, and oversized letters that read "Forever."

"Living the dream," Chopra captioned a snap of a romantic table setup, that included a card that read "Found you, married you, keeping you."

"3 years," Jonas captioned his post.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

The duo have not revealed any further information about their daughter since they announced her arrival on Jan. 15, instead choosing to keep her name and photos of her private.

A source told PEOPLE that the couple was "truly eager to be parents. They are beyond excited," adding: "Nick and Priyanka have wanted a baby for some time."

"This is a happy time for all. Nick and Priyanka are definitely ready for this new challenge in their lives. It is something they have both wanted," another insider said. "Now is their time, and they could not be more ready to raise a child."

Last month, the couple celebrated the traditional Indian holiday Holi on with a backyard Festival of Colors, sharing some photos and video of their group of friends doused in colored powder.