Internet Official! Priyanka Chopra Changes Her Name on Instagram After Marrying Nick Jonas

Say hello to Mrs. Chopra Jonas!

Priyanka Chopra, 36, is wasting no time settling into married life with Nick Jonas, 26: She’s already changed her Instagram name to Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

However, the former Quantico star’s Instagram username remains priyankachopra. On Twitter and Facebook, her name does not yet mention Jonas.

Chopra and her musician husband have had a super busy week. Before the wedding, the duo celebrated the union at a Mehendi, a celebration where they got henna tattoos on their hands, and a Sangeet, a party where both of their families put on a show.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas RAJAT GUPTA/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Then came the main events: On Saturday, they held a Western wedding at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, which Jonas’ dad Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. officiated. On Sunday, the stars wed again in a Hindu ceremony at the palace.

Priyanka Chopra's Instagram Priyanka Chopra/Instagram

On Tuesday, Chopra and Jonas kept the fun going at a wedding reception in Delhi. On Wednesday, they walked the red carpet as a married couple for the first time at Bumble’s launch party in New Delhi.

“Every girl dreams of being a princess on her wedding day,” Chopra exclusively told PEOPLE. “But I never had a plan about what I wanted it to be.”

Chopra loved the final result, which celebrated their different backgrounds. “It melted my heart,” she noted. “Being able to have two big weddings, in India, with our closest family and friends was unbelievably special.”

“You know you think your whole life about that moment,” Jonas said of tying the knot. “Honestly, I could not have imagined it would be as perfect as it was. It was highly emotional.”