Prison Break Star Dominic Purcell Says Season 6 Is Happening

Prison Break lives on?

The hit Fox drama series could be returning for a sixth season, star Dominic Purcell said Monday on Instagram.

Purcell, who stars as Lincoln Burrows, shared a selfie on Instagram to cryptically announce the news while addressing a number of rumors.

"Rumor number 1. I’m old. Yes. I’m 50.....Rumor number 2. I’m bald. No I have a full head of hair; the people demand I shave it. Rumor number 3, Will season pb 6 happen. Yes.....Rumor number 4. Do I like humans? No. Not on mass. Definitely not," the actor, 50, wrote.

Prison Break originally aired for four seasons on Fox from 2005-2009, followed by a TV film, The Final Break. In 2016, Fox revived the series for a fifth season, which aired the following year.

The show follows Lincoln Burrows (Purcell) devising a plan to help his brother, Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller), escape from prison after he is sentenced to death for a crime he did not commit. Sarah Wayne Callies, Amaury Nolasco, Robert Knepper and Paul Adelstein also star.

In August 2019, Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier said there were no plans for a sixth season of Prison Break.

"There's no plan right now to revive Prison Break or any of the other franchises, but when the creators come with a story that they think is the right time to tell, we are so ready to listen because those are some franchises of which I'm so proud and feel so fortunate that they're in our stable," Collier said, according to multiple outlets.