Priscilla Presley Says Matthew McConaughey's 'Southern Drawl' Landed Him Role of 'Agent Elvis'

"Obviously he has a great voice," Presley said of McConaughey at the premiere of Netflix's new spy comedy on Tuesday night in Los Angeles

Published on March 8, 2023 01:10 PM
Priscilla Presley arrives for the advance screening event of "Agent Elvis" ; Matthew McConaughey
Priscilla Presley and Matthew McConaughey. Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

When casting the voice of Elvis Presley for Netflix's Agent Elvis, Priscilla Presley had the luck of the drawl on her side.

The King's wife cast Matthew McConaughey to play her late husband as a rock 'n' roller by day and "ass-kicking vigilante" by night in the animated series. And her reasoning was pretty simple.

"Obviously he has a great voice," Priscilla, 77, said at Tuesday night's Los Angeles premiere of the show, which she produced alongside John Eddie. "He has that Southern voice. A deep voice."

Prsicilla revealed that while other actors were discussed during casting, the producers kept coming back to McConaughey, 53.

"He's such a professional and he would do a great job speaking for Elvis," she said. "He has a Southern drawl, and Elvis did too in many ways."

AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 19: University of Texas Minister of Culture Matthew McConaughey attends the ribbon cutting ceremony for University of Texas at Austin's new multi purpose arena at Moody Center on April 19, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images); Agent Elvis. Matthew McConaughey as Elvis in Agent Elvis. Cr. COURTESY OF NETFLIX © 2023
Gary Miller/Getty; OURTESY OF NETFLIX

It was also announced earlier this month that the actress, 77, would voice herself in action 'toon, which follows the music legend as he balances fame and his secret initiation into a government spy agency.

Netflix released the first teaser last month, featuring the "All Shook Up" singer attempting to save his country. But he's balancing the feat alongside his music career and his late-night interrogations, which sometimes may end in murder.

And it seems being a secret vigilante is a little tricky when you're the most famous person in the world.

"Every once in a while, man accomplishes the impossible," McConaughey says as Elvis in the teaser. "All it takes is someone with a dream — 'cause when a man dreams, he can change the world."

Kaitlin Olson, Johnny Knoxville, Niecy Nash, Don Cheadle and Tom Kenny will lend their voices to the show as well. Guest stars will include Ed Helms, Christina Hendricks, Kieran Culkin, Fred Armisen, Simon Pegg, Craig Robinson, Jason Mantzoukas, Chris Elliott, Asif Ali, Ego Nwodim, Gary Cole, George Clinton, Tara Strong, Tony Cavalero will appear as guest stars.

Agent Elvis is the first adult animated project from Sony Pictures Animation, and will be produced in partnership with Authentic Brands Group and Titmouse. McConaughey also serves as an executive producer on the series.

Agent Elvis premieres March 17 on Netflix.

