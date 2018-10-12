Princess Eugenie Arrived in the Same Car Kate Middleton Used at Her Own Royal Wedding

Talk about arriving in style!

Princess Eugenie took a page out of Kate Middleton‘s book for her royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank on Friday, arriving in the same car Kate rode in for her own nuptials.

Eugenie traveled to St George’s Chapel in a 1977 Rolls Royce Phantom VI, accompanied by her father, Prince Andrew. The Rolls Royce was presented to Queen Elizabeth in 1978 for her Silver Jubilee by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders.

Kate traveled to Westminster Abbey in this car ahead of her wedding to Prince William in April 2011.

Eugenie waved to the crowd as she stepped out of the car, showing off her open-back, long-sleeve Peter Pilotto wedding dress. She also wore a stunning diamond and emerald tiara borrowed from the Queen and went without a traditional dramatic veil to instead reveal her back scar from her scoliosis surgery.

And that wasn’t the only similarity between the two cousins weddings. Much like Prince William, Jack decided to eschew the tradition of men wearing wedding bands and did not receive a ring from Eugenie during the ceremony.

Eugenie and Jack exchanged vows at St. George’s Chapel — the same venue where the princess’ cousin Prince Harry wed Meghan Markle in May.

Following the ceremony, the future newlyweds will also be feted by a lunch hosted by the Queen at Windsor Castle and then a black tie evening reception at Royal Lodge.