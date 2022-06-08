All 10 episodes of The One That Got Away, hosted by Betty Who, will premiere on June 24 on Prime Video

Prime Video's The One That Got Away Reality Series Sees Contenders Look to Their Pasts to Find Love

A new Prime Video reality series is allowing contenders to step back into their past to find their soulmate.

Hosted by singer/songwriter Betty Who, The One That Got Away sees a group of six singles searching for love. But unlike other reality dating shows before it, the contenders will get to explore missed connections as people from their past enter through "The Portal."

"The One That Got Away is truly a unique dating experience and it's because of this that I knew I had to be a part of it," Betty, 30, exclusively tells PEOPLE. "It felt like the producers were really trying to do something different with this space by reconnecting people from the past together to find true love."

"As a singer and songwriter that often sings/writes about the power of love, it was great to see this in motion now as a TV host," she continues. "I know people will absolutely love this show and I hope it helps them to remember that you can always get a second chance at love."

PEOPLE also has the First Look at the upcoming show's debut trailer, which sees the six contenders reconnecting with people they used to know.

The experiment gets off to a great start for some. After two men excitedly embrace, they tell the group: "We met at confirmation."

But some contestants face some unexpected hurdles. As a man enters through The Portal, a woman standing on the other side of it says: "You're going to kill me. What's your name again?"

The process of revisiting a past romance is no easy feat for the cast, especially as more former flames enter through The Portal.

"I'm here to take your girl," one man says after arriving as another woman says, "The Portal's been spitting out some duds."

The Portal, in fact, appears to be full of surprises. At one point, a male contender's closest female friend walks through.

"You never know what The Portal is going to do," a female contender later says as another male competitor adds, "It just stirs things up."

Showrunner and executive producer Elan Gale — who's worked on The Bachelor and FBoy Island — tells PEOPLE The One That Got Away is "unlike any dating show" he's worked on before.

"Equal parts mind-blowing and heart-warming, this show has everything you love about dating shows and then adds these incredible layers of real-life drama and allows everyone to live out their own 'what if' fantasy," he shares exclusively.

"Each and every person who walks through The Portal has a complex history with the person they've come to date, which takes the drama to the next level," he teases. "This show is about missed connections and second chances, and is truly the first unscripted romantic time-travel experience. I hope viewers empathize with our six incredible leads and take the opportunity to ask themselves if the person they've been looking for is someone they've known all along."