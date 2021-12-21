The Secret Benefits of a Prime Video Subscription You'll Want to Know
Finding ways to relax and stay entertained is important, and one of the best ways to do so is with a good movie or TV show. Luckily, there are tons of great streaming services out there that make watching your favorite movies and TV shows instant and easy. However, when it seems like there is an endless amount of streaming platforms available, it can be difficult to decide which one will best meet your needs. Each platform manages to simultaneously seem so similar, yet so different from the next. If you're wondering how Prime Video stacks up in the world of streaming, we've thoroughly evaluated the perks of the service so you can decide whether it's the best platform for you.
How to Access Prime Video
You can access Prime Video in two ways. If you have a Prime membership, Prime Video is included in your subscription. That means the $12.99 monthly fee you pay to be a Prime member already grants you access to Prime Video's vast library of movies and TV shows. However, you do not need to be a Prime member to access Prime Video. If you don't have a Prime Membership, you can subscribe to Prime Video separately for $8.99 per month.
However, for just a $4 difference, you get a variety of other perks when you opt to sign up for a Prime Membership over just having a Prime Video subscription. For instance, you can get same-, one-, or two-day delivery on tons of items, as well as same-day grocery delivery and two-day prescription delivery. You'll also gain access to Amazon Music Prime. It's a very expansive and convenient package deal.
Sign Up! Prime Membership, $12.99 per month after a 30-day free trial; amazon.com or Prime Video Subscription, $8.99 per month after a 30-day free trial; amazon.com
Pricing and Discounted Prime Memberships
When considering which streaming service to sign up for, price is going to inevitably be a factor. Let's take a look at the prices of other popular streaming platforms. Hulu's most basic package is $6.99 per month, while ad-free streaming would cost you $12.99 per month. Netflix will cost you $8.99 per month for a Basic Plan and $13.99 per month for a Standard Plan. A Prime membership is therefore the same price as an ad-free Hulu plan and $1 less than a Netflix Standard Plan.
However, if you sign up for a Prime Annual membership, you will pay $119 for the year, which evens out to about $9.91 per month, which is less than an ad-free Hulu monthly fee or a Netflix Standard Plan monthly fee.
Amazon also offers two discount Prime membership plans that cost even less than Hulu or Netflix's most basic plans. College students can sign up for Prime Student to gain a Prime membership (and therefore access to Prime Video) for $6.49 per month. EBT cardholders and qualifying government assistance recipients can sign up for a Prime membership for $5.99 per month.
Hub Channels
One of the handiest features of Prime Video is it allows you to hub together multiple channels in one spot. In other words, for an extra monthly fee, you can purchase channel subscriptions as add-ons to your account and easily access them through Prime Video. The extra monthly fee will depend on which additional channel subscription you select. For instance, a Starz subscription will cost you $8.99 per month after a seven-day free trial, while an Epix subscription will cost you $5.99 per month after a seven-day free trial. This feature can spare you the inconvenience of needing to constantly switch between and log into different apps.
Not to mention, in the past, Prime Video has offered 99-cent deals on popular channel subscriptions, such as Starz, AMC+, and Paramount+. With a Prime membership, you will be ready to take advantage of any channel deals that drop on Prime Video.
Amazon Device Compatibility
Amazon has a bunch of handy streaming devices, including the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max and the Fire TV Cube. These devices require you to sign into your Amazon account, and the home page content heavily focuses on Prime Video content, making accessing your Prime Video content incredibly easy. A list of your recently watched shows and movies, as well as one of your channel subscriptions, will automatically pull in to the home page as well. If you have an Amazon Device or plan on buying one, having a Prime Membership or a Prime Video subscription can help you make the most out of your device.
Advanced AV Formats
Prime Video supports a wide range of AV formats, including advanced ones. This is another feature that pairs nicely with Amazon devices. Prime Video, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, and the Fire TV Cube allow you to properly stream 4K Ultra HD content and support HDR, HDR10+, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos AV formats for certain titles.
Amazon Originals
One of the many ways streaming platforms differentiate themselves from competitors is through their original content. Prime Video has plenty of original TV shows and movies (aptly named "Amazon Originals") that you will only find on Prime Video.
Some Amazon Originals include the rom-com series With Love, the friendship-filled comedy Harlem, and the space-centered documentary Shatner in Space.
Anyone who loves fantasy shows and plots centered around magic may want to consider streaming The Wheel of Time, which is based on a book series. And if you're looking for a new animated show to watch, Prime Video has Invincible which follows a father and son duo with superhero powers. You can check out more Amazon Originals on the Prime Video site.
What to Watch
If you think Prime Video sounds like the streaming service for you and are ready to sign up for a Prime membership, but aren't sure what to watch, check out below to see some of the most popular shows and movies on Prime Video in 2021.
