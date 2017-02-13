Julie Bowen, Come on Down! The Modern Family Star and More Celebs Compete on The Price Is Right

The Price Is Right is getting some serious star wattage for Celebrity Charity Week.

Jack Black, Jane Lynch, NCIS‘ Wilmer Valderrama, NCIS: Los Angeles‘ Chris O’Donnell and Modern Family‘s Julie Bowen will all appear on the CBS game show the week of Feb. 20 — and PEOPLE has the first look at the stars on set.

But the celebs aren’t just appearing because they’re fans of Price or host Drew Carey — they’re also out to raise money for charities that they’re passionate about.

Johnny Vy/CBS

Black will appear Monday, Feb. 20 supporting Society of Women Engineers.

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Valderrama will appear Tuesday, Feb. 21 supporting Voto Latino.

Sonja Flemming/CBS

Lynch, who stars in the new webseries Dropping the Soap, will appear Wednesday, Feb. 22 supporting Direct Relief.

Johnny Vy/CBS

Bowen will appear Thursday, Feb. 23 supporting Planned Parenthood.

Sonja Flemming/CBS

O’Donnell will appear Friday, Feb. 24 supporting REDF.

The Daytime Emmy Award-winning show is network television’s top-rated daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history. The 45th season of the series airs weekdays on CBS (check local listings).